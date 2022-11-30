Qatar does not test for covid-19

Thousands of fans from all over the world flocked to Qatar to watch the World Cup matches. This mix of people promotes a beautiful party, but also increases the possibility of contamination by covid-19 and other diseases, even due to the lack of specific protocols in the Arab country.

During the World Cup, FIFA did not establish routine checks on players and technical staff of the national teams, just as Qatar does not require testing of fans, journalists and everyone who enters the country. There is also no obligation to show proof of complete vaccination. For experts heard by UOLthis situation shows negligence on the part of health authorities.

According to Jesem Orellana, from Fiocruz-Amazônia, the covid-19 pandemic has been naturalized. “Unfortunately, the World Cup is the most current example. The event in Qatar is an invitation to new variants, especially when it is believed that the vaccine alone works miracles”, he said.

For the epidemiologist, a high dissemination of the new strains of Ômicron during the competition was already expected, even more so in a scenario without mandatory testing to enter the country and to circulate in the first days in Qatar, as well as the obligation of updated vaccination proof, such as it was made in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.

Precisely for this reason, no one is testing or they would be forced to drastically understaff the teams, in the different stages of the competition, due to the need for isolation of the sick/infected”, he said.

“If the delegations had been rigorous, with absolute certainty, many positive cases would have appeared. On the contrary, ‘none’ appears, as they are being hidden. With these more contagious versions of Omicron, it is impossible not to have outbreaks at the World Cup. the fans, then the virus spree must be even bigger and out of control”, lamented Jesem Orellana.

According to data from the Worlometers platform on cases of covid-19, Qatar registered 371 new cases today (29). It is a number well below Japan (127,422 cases in the day) and South Korea (71,476), for example, but in scenarios of large testing in the population. And during the World Cup, local concerns about the pandemic took a backseat.

Even due to the absence of strict protocols, the Brazilian team chose not to test players from the squad who had flu symptoms recently. Neymar had a fever. Antony and Raphinha presented hoarseness. Lucas Paquetá had flu symptoms and Bruno Guimarães felt unwell and even vomited.

The CBF, however, does not see a viral relationship between the cases and chose not to test athletes for covid-19, a decision that Qatar left to the discretion of each delegation. “At the time of the medical evaluation, it was not even close to doing this type of test [covid]”, said Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the selection.

The suspicion of the CBF, initially, is that the temperature variations in Doha are harming the health of the players. Epidemiologist André Ribas, however, explains that this is not the case. According to him, the sudden changes in temperature in Qatar — very hot and dry outside, and air-conditioning at the top indoors — are not enough to cause cases of fever.

For the expert, the decision not to test players during the Cup is negligent and irresponsible. “If they really aren’t testing, it’s a problem. The disease remains quite serious, despite vaccination. Flu syndromes are indistinguishable from each other. It is very difficult for an adult to differentiate a flu syndrome caused by influenza and that caused by the coronavirus, despite the fact that the The severity of the cases of covid-19 is much greater. Only with a test”.

Ribas explains that hypersensitivity to climate change can cause coughing and expectoration, in addition to rhinitis and asthma. Fever, a sign of infection, however, is not. “Climate itself does not trigger infectious respiratory conditions,” he explains. “We are still in a pandemic, the virus continues to be transmitted. Countries that have the conditions should prevent the spread of this virus. With a diagnosis, it is easier to avoid contagion, even more so in a large event like the World Cup.”

Vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, physician Alexandre Barbosa agrees. He believes that the decision not to test athletes is “immense irresponsibility within a concentration”. According to him, even with vaccinated players, the virus can be harmful to other people. “Suddenly a technical supporter, someone older, could be a victim of covid-19. If someone is infected, it is necessary to isolate”.

In any case, some selections have already started to reinforce the protocols on their own. Japan and England are demanding the use of face masks in their activities. And if the situation continues to deteriorate, it is possible that other delegations will decide to take tougher measures so as not to risk losing a player to covid-19 during the World Cup.