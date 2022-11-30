“R$ 137 million, Flamengo…”; Corinthians receives a last-minute ‘bomb’ about Yuri Alberto and Duilio is called

Yuri Alberto is a player who has always been considered above average. Since the days of Santos, when he was still a promise, the athlete already stood out and rose to the professional ranks with a certain expectation. He, however, was slow to get opportunities and decided to leave after a contract confusion. He went to Inter, shone and was soon sold to Zenit, from Russia.

The top scorer started very well, but for reasons beyond his control, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, the athlete negotiated a return to Brazil and preferred to play for Corinthians. Internacional even tried to repatriate him, but the player himself preferred to sign with Clube do Parque São Jorge. The athlete’s signing was much celebrated by Corinthians.

After a few blank games, Yuri Alberto took off and became, in a very short time, one of Timão’s main players. Now, Corinthians will need to buy him in order not to risk losing a player with that performance on the field. Zenit, in turn, asks for something around 25 million euros (BRL 137.2 million at current quotation) to hit the hammer.

In recent hours, information has surfaced that Vítor Pereira asked for Yuri to join Flamengo🇧🇷 The coach, who recently left Corinthians, is signing a contract with Clube Carioca and has already indicated some signings, including the Corinthians striker.

THE A Bolavip Brasil report found that Flamengo has already “warned” that it is not moving to sign the striker and that was not a request from Vítor Pereira either.🇧🇷 Therefore, Fiel can rest assured about the rumor that started on social networks.