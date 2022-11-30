“Raptor Lake-P”: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P CPU leaks with 14 cores and 5 GHz

The new “Raptor Lake-P” line will replace the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1270P

The latest leak confirmed the new 13th generation Intel Core, titled “raptor lake“. This line of processors are made exclusively for Notebooks, its predecessor the “Alder Lake-P” is part of the 12th generation of processors. This line will be divided into three acronyms; HX “Enthusiasts“, H “High performance” and P “Mainstream🇧🇷

The processor is based on the 10nm ESF process and features the same hybrid design as the “Raptor Cove” and “gracemont” of the line “raptor lake” for desktop. The CPU comes with a total of 14 cores and 20 threads which includes 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. The “Raptor Lake-P” line will have its high end in the HX chip configuration, which will increase the core count to 24 and 32 threads.

The chip has a base frequency of 1.90 GHz and a frequency that can boost up to 5.0 GHz, it also loads MB of L3 cache. Check out the processor specs below. Intel Core i7-1370P Taken from Geekbench 5 performance tests.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i7-1370P scored 1665 points in single-core and 10184 points in multi-core within the Geekbench 5 benchmark. It was a 5% performance improvement over its predecessor, the Core i7-1270P.

Introducing the 13th Gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” Processors

Announced at the Intel Tech Tour in September 2022, Intel’s 13th generation starts from the foundations of Alder Lake products for its development, bringing improvements with the objective of seeking more performance and efficiency. According to Intel estimates, the gain in performance per thread is 15%, while the multithreading of this generation will bring an increase of 41%.

The Raptor Lake processors are based on the 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process, and Intel has made improvements to this, which is the third generation of this technology named by the Intel process company 7🇧🇷 Intel maintains the hybrid architecture concept introduced with 12th generation models, codenamed Alder Lake.

Black Friday 2022: selection of the best deals in real time

Follow our liveblog with the best hardware and electronics deals on the main Brazilian e-commerce sites



🇧🇷

Source: wccftech