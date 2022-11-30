Release date, story, cast, will it happen? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

pirates of the caribbean 6 is in development, but when can fans of the franchise expect the pirates of the caribbean 6 release date, and how will the story continue? O Pirates of the Caribbean a new film is in production and a female-led spinoff film was also announced but cancelled. With the future of Pirates of the Caribbean films still far from certain, many viewers have understandably been concerned about the lack of confirmed news about pirates 6🇧🇷 When Pirates of the Caribbean🇧🇷 The Curse of the Black Pearl was released, its huge success was unexpected. Prior to 2003, bootleg films were seen as guaranteed box office flops, but the franchise has remained popular ever since, steadily proving its international mass appeal and earning Johnny Depp an Academy Award nomination for his role as Jack Sparrow.

2017 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the series, has grossed nearly $800 million worldwide, and Disney first announced plans for another swashbuckling pirate adventure in 2018. The studio also has plans to change the franchise and expand it in the future. , so Disney also announced another installment – a reboot with Margot Robbie in the lead role – would go into development along with the sequel. However, after several years, the film is still in early development with the pirates of the caribbean 6 release date on the distant horizon. See what to expect from the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in development at Disney

There is not pirates of the caribbean 6 release date yet, but the new pirates film is not dead in the water. Later Dead Pool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick dropped the Pirates of the Caribbean new film in 2019, Disney tapped writers Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott to pen the script. Mazin created the HBO miniseries Chernobylwhile Elliott worked on the first pirates movie Curse of the Black Pearl🇧🇷 Director Joachim Rønning is also expected to return. In late 2022, Jerry Bruckheimer provided a promising update on the pirates 6 film, saying that Ted Elliot is developing the script.

In 2018, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey was open to the idea of ​​giving the franchise a “kick in the pants”, said in an interview (through The Hollywood Reporter) that the studio wanted to bring new energy to cinema. Speculation and rumors have suggested that the new film will be a soft reboot of the franchise, similar to the Transformers prequel spinoff. beebut it’s unclear what would be eliminated from previous stories and the series’ timeline.

In 2022, there is still no confirmation pirates of the caribbean 6 release date of. The script is still in development, so fans will likely have to wait until 2023 at the earliest. The last three installments, In the end of the world🇧🇷 on strange tidesand Dead men tell no tales, dominated the Memorial Day weekend box office, and it seems likely that the sixth film would be released over the same period to continue that success. However, due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, there is still no news on the year. pirates of the caribbean 6 will be released, no matter a specific date.

With the exception of Dead Man’s Chest and In the end of the world (filmed back to back in 2005), a four to five year wait between Pirates of the Caribbean movies has been the norm. Although Bruckheimer hinted that the script had been nearing completion for several years, comments by him in recent interviews (via Comicbook.com) suggest that the script is only now being developed by Elliot. Currently, the project has not left pre-production. Despite being announced in 2018, the next chapter in beloved Disney Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is probably still a few years away from hitting the big screen.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast

The final cast of pirates of the caribbean 6 has not been confirmed. There has been a lot of speculation floating around online, however. There are rumors that Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly will make a possible return to the pirates franchise like Will and Elizabeth Turner. This is an exciting prospect for many fans, as none of the characters were present in the 4th and 5th installments. There’s also considerable demand for fan favorites like Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa or Joshamee Gibbs, played by Kevin McNally. However, nothing has been confirmed by Disney, their respective actors or Bruckheimer. Like most of what is “known” about pirates 6, the cast is still mostly speculative.

With five cast films to recur across the franchise, there’s no shortage of returning names. Pirates of the Caribbean actor pool. Bill Nighy has expressed a desire to play the iconic villain Davy Jones once again. Lee Arenberg, who played the pirate Pintel, is another former cast member happy to appear in another film. Aside from willing actors, nothing indicates any of the characters will return. Actress Kaya Scodelario revealed to screen rant in 2017 she had been engaged to another pirates film and was interested in returning as Carina Smyth. This indicates that Disney has or had plans for Smyth after finding out that she was Barbossa’s daughter in Pirates of the Caribbean 5🇧🇷

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 story details

O pirates of the caribbean 6 it is still under development. Details are scarce, but it is known that Disney wants a story directed by women. Some fans have suggested looking to the original theme park ride for inspiration. Recently changed from captive to pirate queen, Redd’s character would be a welcome addition to the franchise that gives a nod to the ride that started it all. Originally, Margot Robbie’s confirmed involvement as an unannounced new character meant she could bring Redd from the ride to the screen. However, Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean movie was later cancelled, meaning audiences still don’t know what the pirates of the caribbean 6 restart could be about.

Johnny Depp Won’t Return as Jack Sparrow

casting for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 It’s been a huge source of speculation, but the big question of Johnny Depp’s role has finally been answered. Both Depp and Bruckheimer confirmed that pirates of the caribbean 6 it will be the first installment without Jack Sparrow. once, one pirates movie without Jack Sparrow seemed about as unlikely as Marvel Studios recasting Tony Stark’s role. However, events in the years leading up to his 2022 libel trial against Amber Heard created a media perception of Depp that Disney could have seen as countermanding his familiar image. Whether the circumstances surrounding Depp and Heard’s relationship considered in the decision are disputed, but it is known that Depp was removed from office Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He did not leave the project by choice.

Bruckheimer kept the door open for Depp’s return, even after Disney and Depp rejected the idea. He purposely kept the interviews vague, giving Jack Sparrow fans some hope that he might return, if only for a cameo. However, in mid-May 2022, Bruckheimer slammed Depp’s door shut and wedged a chair under the doorknob, confirming (through The Sunday Times) that Depp returning to the pirates franchising was not a possibility”,not at this moment.” With Depp himself open about his distaste for working with Disney again, it’s clear that pirates of the caribbean 6 will forever be remembered as the movie that nearly featured Captain Jack Sparrow.

Margot Robbie Pirates spin-off canceled

Many were confused that there were two pirates movies in the mix, one being led by Margot Robbie and an all-female pirate crew. However, Robbie’s project was cancelled. Apparently, the female pirate story wasn’t meant to be pirates of the caribbean 6but rather, his own property written by Christina Hodson, who also wrote Birds of prey🇧🇷 The two were first linked to the project back in 2020, but for unknown reasons, Disney decided not to give the film a chance, which at least clears up the confusion surrounding the new multiples. Pirates of the Caribbean films. According to Robbie (through vanity fair), she was excited about the prospect of setting sail on the high seas, but unfortunately Robbie’s bootleg movie didn’t pan out because Disney just didn’t want it. The actress said, “We had an idea and we developed it for a while years ago to have a female lead — not fully female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would be really cool, but I don’t think they want to do that. .” While Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off is unfortunately not happening, pirate of the caribbean 6 it’s still being worked on by Disney studios, with the latest update being that a script is finally being written.