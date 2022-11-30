Reporter gets emotional after receiving a rose from a fan in Qatar

Reporter Julia Guimarães, from Grupo Globo, was moved to receive a red rose from an Ecuadorian fan before the game against Senega, yesterday (29), in the third and final round of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The episode takes place just over four years after the journalist was harassed while working at the World Cup in Russia.

In a testimonial shared by sportv’s Twitter, Julia says she was approached by the fan while she was live on “Redação sportv”, bringing information about the game for Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. She recalled the harassment in 2018 and celebrated the presence of women — fans and professionals — at the 2022 World Cup.

“Hi, guys, how are you? The day has been quite busy here in Qatar, as everyone has a bell in fact and I barely had time to come here to talk about a very special situation that I experienced today in the pre-game between Ecuador and Senegal. I was live on Sportv newsroom and a fan gave me this rose as a gift”, began the journalist.

In 2018, Julia was almost kissed by a fan while waiting to go live on a link in the program “Esporte Espetacular”. Victim of harassment, the journalist — who was covering a World Cup for the first time — scolded the man and asked for respect.

“Four years ago, I experienced a completely different situation, at the Russian Cup, in 2018. What a difference, right? Four years later, live, going through such a special situation, that just shows how much we women we have to occupy all spaces. Women have to be where they want, women have to do what they want. It has been very special to see women here at the World Cup. Even though there are still countries that prohibit women from going to the stadium , every woman I see here makes me very happy. A woman not only in the crowd, a woman working, a journalist, just like me”, commented the reporter.

“May we continue like this, supporting each other, being kind to each other, because only together will we be able to conquer everything that we deserve, and it was very special. I just came here to say that. Let’s go together. We’ll always go together” , concluded Julia.