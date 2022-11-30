Rodinei ‘knocks hammer’ for good and Nação finds out where the side will play in 2023: “Shows in December…”

2022 was a very special year for the right-back rounded🇧🇷 The Flamengo defender experienced ups and downs with Manto Sagrado and finally managed to stand out with titles and a permanent presence in the first team. The Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil were also decided by the player, who managed to go from being criticized to the nation’s favorite. After a dramatic period, overcoming and climax, this story got an end for good🇧🇷

Rodinei will play for Olympiacos in Greece, according to journalist Venê Casagrande. The sports commentator pointed out that the opportunity to play in foreign football, something that the right-back will do for the first time in his career, was decisive in choosing the Club. Venê also brought a list of all the teams that sought the athlete since the middle of this year, when the teams could negotiate a free transfer due to the end of the contract with Flamengo.

“Rodinei has been sought out, since the middle of the year, by several clubs in Brazil and abroad. Since then, the winger has asked his manager, Ricardo Scheidt, who would wait for the year to end to choose which proposal to accept. Bahia, Grêmio, Internacional, Botafogo, Vasco, Santos, Cruzeiro, Al-Tawoun (from Arabia), Al Wahda (from the United Emirates), Al-Nasr (from Arabia), Atlético-MG, River Plate (from Argentina), Monza (from Italy) and Olympiacos (from Greece) were some clubs that consulted and showed interest in Rodinei”, remembered Vene.

The journalist confirmed that Rodinei travels to Greece in December, where he hopes to play in the main European tournaments. Now more than ever, the right wing becomes a priority at Flamengo. Still without the official announcement on the signing of Vítor Pereira, the Portuguese could arrive at Ninho do Urubu with only Matheuzinho and Guillermo Varela available🇧🇷 Among the options studied by the Club, defender Gilberto, from Benfica and former Fluminense, stands out.