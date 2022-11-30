Ronaldo and Messi already have ‘informal negotiations’ with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian football will spare no efforts to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from 2023. Behind the scenes movements were started even before the ball rolled at the 2022 World Cup, all of which were articulated and intermediated by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the Minister of Sports, has already designed millionaire proposals for the duo and, according to the UOL Sport, discussed them last week in an “informal way” with representatives of the stars. At first, there was no concrete response from the players. They are really focused on the World Cup in Qatar.

More than valuing the Saudi League, the main idea is to use the images of Ronaldo and Messi to officially move forward with the candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup. the competition of the Argentina-Uruguay-Paraguay-Chile quartet and the Portugal-Spain-Ukraine trio.

Changing exactly now in the two bombastic signings is a way that the Government of Saudi Arabia also found to provoke Qatar. A show of strength. Countries have a historical rivalry from a political, economic, social and geographic point of view. It goes far beyond football, according to some people involved in the conversations.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for example, has a very good relationship with businessman Jorge Mendes, responsible for managing CR7’s career. The contact became even stronger last July, after the arrival at Al-Ittihad Jeddah of Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo, formerly of Wolverhampton and Tottenham, who is also represented by the famous owner of Gestifute.

Despite the daring dream of Saudi Arabia, especially of the duo Al Hilal and Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo works with the priority of remaining in Europe, preferably to compete in the Champions League. At the moment, he is free on the ball market, after being terminated by mutual agreement with Manchester United.

Lionel Messi, in turn, has a bond with PSG only until June 2023. He can then sign a pre-contract with any club from January 2023. In Argentina, part of the press believes that the player’s preference is to return playing for Barcelona, ​​where he is an idol.