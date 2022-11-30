Ronaldo v Cruzeiro with ‘strong base’, talks about signings and Pezzolano

In Qatar to watch the World Cup, former striker Ronaldo took the time to talk about Cruzeiro. This Tuesday (29), he gave an interview to journalist Jaeci Carvalho, from State of Minas It’s from super sports🇧🇷
Owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) in Raposa, Fenmeno assessed that the club has a “very strong” team base, but admitted the need for reinforcements. Ronaldo also praised the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano.
“Without a doubt we have to reinforce our team, but I believe that we are starting with a very strong base”, said the now manager. This year, Cruzeiro lifted the Serie B trophy of the Brazilian Championship and ensured the return of the national football elite.
“Our coach did an excellent job. That’s why he has national recognition. Through this work, he received millionaire proposals and turned them down. Even though he receives much less at Cruzeiro, he believes in the project and decided to stay with us. A sensational guy and we are extremely happy with Pezzolano”, he said.
Behind the scenes, Raposa also has advanced negotiations with goalkeeper Anderson, from Athletico-PR, and with striker Rafael Bil, who played in the last edition of the Second Division for Cricima.