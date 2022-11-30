Ronaldo v Cruzeiro with ‘strong base’, talks about signings and Pezzolano

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Ronaldo praised the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano In Qatar to watch the World Cup, former striker Ronaldo took the time to talk about Cruzeiro. This Tuesday (29), he gave an interview to journalist Jaeci Carvalho, from State of Minas It’s from super sports🇧🇷

Owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) in Raposa, Fenmeno assessed that the club has a “very strong” team base, but admitted the need for reinforcements. Ronaldo also praised the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano.

“Without a doubt we have to reinforce our team, but I believe that we are starting with a very strong base”, said the now manager. This year, Cruzeiro lifted the Serie B trophy of the Brazilian Championship and ensured the return of the national football elite.

“Our coach did an excellent job. That’s why he has national recognition. Through this work, he received millionaire proposals and turned them down. Even though he receives much less at Cruzeiro, he believes in the project and decided to stay with us. A sensational guy and we are extremely happy with Pezzolano”, he said.

Since it went on vacation, on November 7, Cruzeiro has not commented on the arrival of new players, possible renewals or departures of athletes. The only signing announced, even before the end of Series B, was 30-year-old defender Neris.

Behind the scenes, Raposa also has advanced negotiations with goalkeeper Anderson, from Athletico-PR, and with striker Rafael Bil, who played in the last edition of the Second Division for Cricima.

With an eye on the 2023 season, Cruzeiro starts the pre-season on the 14th. The expectation is that, by then, new names will be officially announced. The club’s debut in the season will be on January 21 or 22, against Patrocinense, away from home.