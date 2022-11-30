Samsung develops GDDR6W memory with twice the capacity and performance

The new technology has the main advantage of doubling the total capacity of its chips

THE samsung announced this Tuesday (29) the launch of its new high-performance memory technology known as GDDR6W🇧🇷 According to the manufacturer, the new hardware offers the double the capacity of conventional GDDR6 memoriesalso being compatible with technologies such as HBM2E.

These characteristics should result in a memory bandwidth up to 1.4TB/s when new components are applied on graphics cards. Samsung claims that the novelty will be the key for it to unlock”immersive experiences in the metaverse🇧🇷also allowing you to build more intelligent GPUs.

As the company explains, the new specification increases the per-pin bandwidth to 22 Gbps, surpassing the 21 Gbps offered by Micron’s GDDR6X models. In addition, she doubles the overall bandwidth per memory chip package from 24Gbps (from GDDR6) to 48Gbpsoptimizing the construction of products.

Memories are the same size as other popular solutions

Another advantage offered by Samsung’s GDDR6W memories is the fact that it was able to double the total capacity of its chips from 16 GB to 32 GB🇧🇷 All this while maintaining the same physical format as the main GDDR6 and GDDR6W solutions available on the market, with the potential of a Up to 36% reduction in package size🇧🇷

While the new technology from the South Korean manufacturer is superior to competitors, its main gains arise in comparison with the GDDR6 models🇧🇷 According to the PC Gamer website, the new models have the main advantage of bringing a higher capacity capability compared to GDDR6X technology — an RTX 4090 with the latest option would only need six chips (instead of 12) to achieve the same 24GB capacity with 1TB/s bandwidth.

It is not yet clear how Samsung’s new solution will be applied, but it opens the door for GPUs with unprecedented memory capacities to be produced🇧🇷 In addition, it has great potential to revolutionize the laptop market, as it works with fewer memory packages, saving space that can be used by other components.

Until the moment, the South Korean manufacturer has not announced any partnership that will result in the practical application of its new components — and it’s unclear if they’re compatible with current GPUs on the market. However, it shouldn’t take long until the novelty is applied to some product, especially among those manufactured by Samsung itself.

Source: VideoCardz, PC Gamer