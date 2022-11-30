Samuel L. Jackson slams Tarantino’s comments about Marvel

The actor Samuel L. Jackson decided to come to Marvel’s defense and countered some of Marvel’s comments. Quentin Tarantino about the company of Kevin Feige🇧🇷 during the program The View (via EW), the star Jackson said audiences “cannot refute” the stardom of Marvel actors, citing Chadwick Bosemanwho died in 2020, as an example.

🇧🇷It takes an actor to be these particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, people sitting in a movie theater? What are we talking about?🇧🇷 said Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU. 🇧🇷It’s not a huge controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is the Black Panther. You can’t disprove it, and he’s a movie star.🇧🇷

Recently, Tarantino caused controversy by declaring in a podcast that actors who became famous playing Marvel characters cannot be considered movie stars.

🇧🇷Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is that… you have all these actors who became famous playing superheroes, but they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star, Thor is the star. I’m not the first person to say that.“, pointed out the director.

L. Jackson, who acted in some of the director’s films, such as pulp Fiction and The eight hated, was not the only star to come out in defense of the actors of the acronym of comics. Simu Liu, the Shang-Chi, also countered Tarantino.

🇧🇷I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone else🇧🇷Liu said on Twitter. 🇧🇷No movie studio is or will ever be perfect. But I am proud to work with someone who has made continuous efforts to improve diversity on screen, creating heroes who empower and inspire people in all communities everywhere. I loved the Golden Age [de Hollywood] too, but she was white as hell🇧🇷

In addition to Liu, among the actors who reached the top ranks of Hollywood playing Marvel superheroes are names like Chris Hemsworth🇧🇷 Chris Pratt🇧🇷 Sebastian Stan🇧🇷 brie larson🇧🇷 Tom Hiddleston🇧🇷 Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Holland🇧🇷

The director’s statement Kill Bill and PUlp Fiction it’s not the first time he’s criticized the Marvel Studios model and the transformations it’s wrought in Hollywood. Recently, for example, he said he would never work for the studio because he doesn’t consider himself “hired labor🇧🇷

