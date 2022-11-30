São Paulo and Santos end conversations for goalkeeper John

São Paulo and Santos did not reach an agreement for goalkeeper John and negotiations were closed. As found out by UOL SportTricolor did not reach the requested amount.

In the process of financial restructuring, Peixe asked a lot for its second goalkeeper: around R$ 8 million. The player was requested by coach Rogério Ceni.

Willing to disburse a good amount for the defender, São Paulo initially offered R$ 4 million for the player. Peixe refused and a new attempt was made: a proposal of R$ 6 million.

President Andres Rueda and Casares maintained frequent contact seeking a common denominator. It’s not the first time that the tricolor top hat is looking for Peixe for the goalkeeper, but in recent days, conversations have cooled down.

John is one of the assets with the most potential to be traded by Peixe. like the UOL already published, there is also interest from Internacional. The negotiation is still in progress. Botafogo also signaled interest.

Initially, Peixe was interested in Luan, who does not want to leave São Paulo at the moment, and in Patrick, but did not reach the values ​​expected by the player. Without many resources, Tricolor insisted on sewing a negotiation for exchanges, without success.