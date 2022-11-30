São Paulo refuses to pay for John, suggests exchanges, but Santos ignores

São Paulo seems to be on the verge of giving up on signing John. The tricolor board refused to pay R$ 8 million, the amount requested by Santos to negotiate its goalkeeper, offered players in exchange, but has not yet received a response from Santos to forward an agreement.

Going through a serious financial crisis, São Paulo does not have a sufficient budget to pay R$ 8 million to Santos for John. The goalkeeper is interested in defending Tricolor, where he can finally be a starter, but his current club knows his value and believes that he can make good money if he negotiates with another team that is willing to open the coffers.

São Paulo’s proposal consists of a loan exchange between players. John would be transferred to the Morumbi club, while one of the tricolor athletes would also initially defend Santos on a provisional basis.

For the 2022 season, São Paulo hired two goalkeepers, Jandrei and Felipe Alves, but neither had such convincing performances that the board stopped considering the need to bring another player from the position for 2023.

In 2022 John played only two matches for Santos. João Paulo’s reserve faced Universidad Católica, from Ecuador, for the Copa Sudamericana, and Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship, not being leaked on both occasions.

In addition to goalkeeper John, São Paulo is also interested in Wellingon Rato. The Atlético-GO midfielder has the desire to defend Tricolor next season, but the Morumbi club faces competition from some other clubs for the player. The Dragon, for now, evaluates all proposals.

