“São Paulo would be the other team”; Palmeiras can see Libertadores champion being commanded by Rogério Ceni in 2023

O cruise monitors the situation of defender Alan Empereur, from Cuiabá. A source consulted said that Cuiabá would not put obstacles in the way of an eventual departure of the athlete. O Sao Paulo another team would be interested in the player, according to information from Rádio Itatiaia.

In turn, Cuiabá considers renewing with Alan Empereur, monitored by Cruzeiro. The team from Mato Grosso signaled the possibility of extending the bond with the defender for another year. In July, the defender received an appointment from Cruzeiro, but the player chose to remain at Dourado.

The 28-year-old defender has spent most of his career in Italian football, having been revealed by Fiorentina. After moving to several teams in Italy, he arrived at Palmeiras in 2020, where he stayed for two seasons, winning titles, but never being a starter.

For Verdão, he played 26 matches before leaving for Cuiabá. In a year and a half at Dourado, Empereur played 61 games and scored two goals. The player lifted the Copa Libertadores title in 2020, under the command of coach Abel Ferreira.