Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Tips, predictions and where to watch – World Cup

The last round of group C of the World Cup, takes place this Wednesday (11/30), with the duel between Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, a game that starts at 16:00, at the Lusail stadium. Let’s check the tips, predictions and where to watch to this great confrontation.

The selections of Saudi Arabia and Mexico are part of Group C of the competition, which also includes Poland and Argentina. In the preliminary phase, all teams face each other and the top two advance to the knockout phase.

Who wins? Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Tips and Prediction!

After surprising Argentina in the first round, Saudi Arabia (ranking 51) succumbed to Poland in the second game and will now try to beat Mexico to depend on itself and pass the stage. The team’s record for the last five games is now (2W,1E,2D).

In the game against the Poles, the team had a good pace of play, while it was zero to zero, taking a lot of danger to the European team’s goal, however, after being at a disadvantage, in the second half it launched the attack and ended up taking the second goal, which complicates the team in the group.

Mexico (ranking 13) drew with Poland and was defeated by Argentina and still hasn’t managed to score goals in the competition, a taboo that needs to be broken, since in addition to the victory, the team will need to take a goal difference to advance to the next phase.

The mexican team’s record now has (1W,1D,3L) in the last five games and the team must change its attack for the decisive game, since scoring goals is a must.

Prediction in the pool: Saudi Arabia 1 x 2 Mexico

Our bets:

– More than 2.5 goals

Both teams need the victory and the Mexicans still need a goal difference, which will make the team more exposed than in the other two games. We believe that this game has everything to be full of goals, and at least three goals must be scored.

– Both teams to score

The Saudi Arabia team proved to be quite dangerous in attack and Mexico’s situation in the group is all or nothing, so the expectation is that both teams will manage to reach the goal this Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Where to Watch?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay and ge.globo.com. In addition, the game will also be streamed via the FIFA+ app.

Uniforms for the match

Saudi Arabia will go to the pitch in their home kit with white shirt, shorts and socks. Mexico will also have its own uniform, with green shirt and shorts and red socks.

bet responsibly

Our predictions are made with the best of intentions, but remember, no profits are guaranteed. If you’re going to bet, bet responsibly, and the amount you’re willing to lose too. If you’re going to bet, good luck!

