Scarlett Johansson’s First Big TV Role Will Take Her Back To Her Roots | Culture

In 1995, Scarlett Johansson 10, starred opposite Sean Connery and Kate Capshaw in one of her first on-screen roles: Katie, the couple’s angelic daughter in Just Causeby Arne Glimcher, a crime thriller based on the 1992 novel of the same name by John Katzenbach , in which the grizzled Scottish actor plays a man seeking to overturn a conviction against a death row inmate (Blair Underwood), who insists she has been wrongfully accused of a murder actually committed by a prolific serial killer (Ed Harris).

Now, 38-year-old two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett is coming full circle: on Nov. deadline broke the news that she would star in and produce a new limited series adaptation of the same book for Amazon. Best. The crucial difference? This time, she will be taking center stage, as the story’s male lead, jaded Miami reporter Matt Cowart, is being rewritten as Madison “Madi” Cowart.

Set to be the actress’s first major foray into TV (she previously played Ivanka Trump on Saturday Night Live and made a cameo as herself in Entourage: Fame and Friendship), the project will be written by Christy Hall, the co-creator of the Sophia Lillis-led children’s comedy I Am Not Okay With This🇧🇷 How far the storyline will deviate from the source material remains to be seen, aside from the gender swap, and supporting roles have yet to be cast, though Johansson’s involvement will certainly attract more celebrities.

It’s good news for fans who have missed her presence on big and small screens this year – she was last seen in 2021, in Black Widow, shortly after the artist filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming that the simultaneous release of the blockbuster on Disney + violated a clause in her contract that required her to receive an exclusive release in theaters, which would have guaranteed her additional box office profits. Both parties reached an undisclosed settlement that fall.