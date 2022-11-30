see dates and times of possible matches for Brazil in the second phase

Next Friday (2) will be Brazil’s third and final game in the first phase of the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar. The match against the Cameroon selection will start at 16:00.

The Brazilian team is already mathematically qualified for the second phase of the competition, which includes the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final – progress will depend on the team’s performance.

The dates and times of the knockout phase matches will depend on the position Brazil finishes in the first phase. The Brazilian team is in Group G, along with Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia. Check the current ranking in the table below:

Team PTS PJ vit AND DER GM GC SG Brazil 6 two two 🇧🇷 🇧🇷 3 🇧🇷 3 Switzerland 3 two 1 🇧🇷 1 1 1 🇧🇷 Cameroon 1 two 🇧🇷 1 1 3 4 -1 Serbia 1 two 🇧🇷 1 1 3 5 -two

According to the regulations of the 2022 World Cup, the two best teams in each of the eight groups of the first phase of the competition advance to the round of 16.

In the round of 16, the Brazilian team will face one of the teams that are in group H, formed by Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana. The definition of the opponent will also depend on the position of the classifieds, including Brazil.

Days and times of the matches in Brazil

Check below the dates and times of possible matches for the Brazilian national team from the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup:

If ranked 1st in the group stage:

12/05 (Monday) – Round of 16 – 4pm

12/09 (Friday) – quarterfinals – 12h

12/13 (Tuesday) – semifinal – 4pm

12/17 (Saturday) – third place dispute – 12h

12/18 (Sunday) – final – 12h

If ranked 2nd in the group stage: