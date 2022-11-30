See Defined Games and How It’s Keyed

The first knockout clashes of the 2022 World Cup were defined this Tuesday (29). In the round of 16, the Netherlands will play against the United States; and England will play against the Senegal team.

The duels were defined after the disputes of the final round in groups A and B in the first phase of the tournament. The Netherlands and Senegal finished first and second in Group A, while England and the United States qualified in Group B.

The game between the Netherlands and the United States will take place on Saturday (3), at 12h. The match between England and Senegal will be played on Sunday (4), at 4 pm.

This Wednesday (30), two more games of the round of 16 will be known after the last round of groups C and D.

Brazil is already qualified for the next phase of the tournament. See here who Tite’s team can take on in the round of 16 of the Cup.

How is the ranking of the round of 16 of the World Cup defined?

The 2022 World Cup regulations determine that the two best teams in each of the eight groups in the first phase of the competition advance to the round of 16.

The clashes are predetermined. The first placed teams in one group play against the second placed teams in the next group.

See below the schedule, day and time of the round of 16 games:

1st in group A (Netherlands) x 2nd in group B (United States) – 12/03 – 12h

1st in group B (England) x 2nd in group A (Senegal) – 12/04 – 4pm

1st in group C x 2nd in group D – 12/3 – 4pm

1st in group D x 2nd in group C – 4/12 – 12h

1st in group E x 2nd in group F – 5/12 – 12h

1st in group F x 2nd in group E – 6/12 – 12h

1st in group G x 2nd in group H – 5/12 – 4pm

1st in group H x 2nd in group G – 12/6 – 4pm

Who can qualify for the Round of 16?

Few teams have already been eliminated and most of the countries competing in the 2022 World Cup still have chances of qualifying for the round of 16. In addition to Brazil, the teams of France and Portugal have already secured their places in the next phase, but still need to play the final round to define in which position they will finish the group phase.

See below who can finish in 1st and 2nd place in each of the groups of the first phase of the tournament:

Group C

Can qualify in 1st place: Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Can qualify in 2nd place: Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Group D

Can qualify in 1st place: France and Australia.

Can qualify in 2nd place: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E

Can qualify in 1st place: Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

Can qualify in 2nd place: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany.

Group F

Can qualify in 1st and 2nd place: Croatia, Morocco and Belgium.

Canada is already disqualified from the competition.

Group G

Can qualify in 1st place: Brazil and Switzerland.

Can qualify in 2nd place: Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Group H