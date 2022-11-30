see what Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico need for a place in the round of 16

Argentina’s national team is left out of the next phase in case of defeat to Poland. Check the possible scenarios

The definition of group C gives world Cup takes place this Wednesday (30) with two matches for the third and last round of the bracket, at 4 pm (Brasília time). Poland🇧🇷 Argentina🇧🇷 Saudi Arabia and Mexico are still alive and enter the field with an eye on a place in the round of 16.

The Poles have the most relaxed situation. A draw against the brothers guarantees Robert Lewandowski’s team in the next phase. The Argentines, in turn, also seek leadership, in addition to the classification. Even the surprise Saudi Arabia can still pass in the first place. Mexico fights to stay second.

Check out what each team needs to go to the round of 16 of the Cup🇧🇷

Group C

Poland

To advance, just draw with Argentina.

Get lost and…

… Arabia wins: eliminated

… Arabia x Mexico end in a draw, Poland cannot lose by four goals difference. If the setback happens by three goals apart, the decision goes to the balance. With that, it is necessary that your draw has the following combination to take advantage in pro-goals: Poland 0 x 3 Argentina and Arabia 0 x 0 Mexico or Poland 1 x 4 Argentina and Arabia 1 x 1 Mexico and so on.

… Mexico wins, it is necessary that the results make Poland’s balance (2) above Mexico’s (-2).

To advance first: just beat your game. Or draw with Argentina and hope for a draw or a victory for Mexico against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina

Need to beat Poland to stay with the vacancy. If they tie, they need to hope that Arabia draws or loses to Mexico. This Mexican triumph cannot be greater than two goals apart. If Mexico wins by three goals difference, it is necessary to analyze the issue of pro-goals. If this item is tied, Argentina advances for having won the direct confrontation, which is the next tiebreaker. Mexico’s victory by four goals difference eliminates Argentina in the event of a draw against Poland,

If they lose, Argentina will be out of the World Cup🇧🇷

To advance first: Argentina needs to win and hope that Arabia doesn’t win by a goal difference that takes away the current balance (-1 to +1).

Saudi Arabia

To qualify, just beat Mexico. If they tie, they need to hope that Argentina loses to Poland. If you lose, you are out of the World Cup.

To advance first: just win your game and Poland draw with Argentina. If the brothers win, Arabia needs to have a triumph that eliminates the balance difference (-1 for Arabia against 1 for Argentina).

Mexico

Mexico needs to win its game and hope Poland defeats Argentina. If the brothers tie, Mexico needs to win by four goals apart. If Mexico wins by three goals difference, it is necessary to analyze the issue of pro-goals. If this item is tied, Argentina advances for having won the direct confrontation, which is the next tiebreaker.

Mexico can no longer advance as first in the bracket🇧🇷

Classification

1 – Poland 🇧🇷 4 P2J, 1V, 1E, 0D, 2GP, 0GC, +2SG

two – Argentina 🇧🇷 3 P2J, 1V, 0E, 1D, 3GP, 2GC, +1SG

3 – Saudi Arabia 🇧🇷 3 P2J, 1V, 0E, 1D, 2GP, 3GC, -1SG

4 – Mexico 🇧🇷 1 P2 J, 0 V, 1 E, 1 D, 0 GP, 2 GC, -2 SG

Results | Calendar

11/22 (Tues) – Argentina 1 x 2 Saudi Arabia (WATCH🇧🇷

11/22 (Tues) – Mexico 0 x 0 Poland (WATCH🇧🇷

26/11 (Sat) – Poland 2 x 0 Saudi Arabia (WATCH🇧🇷

26/11 (Sat) – Argentina 2 x 0 Mexico (WATCH🇧🇷

11/30 (Wed) – 4pm – Poland vs Argentina

11/30 (Wed) – 4pm – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico