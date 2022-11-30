Serena Hits Rock Bottom in Season 5 Finale, Says Actor » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Yvonne Strahovski, the actress behind Serena Waterford in The Servant’s Tale, jokes that his complex character’s downfall is just beginning. Season 5 of the series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel of the same name is currently airing on Hulu, and Serena’s fate seems to get darker with each episode. After viewers were left in suspense at the end of last week’s episode, when Serena shot one of Gilead’s government henchmen and stole his car with June (Elisabeth Moss) in tow, The Servant’s Tale Episode 7 takes an even more dramatic turn for the two characters’ unexpected reunion, when Serena goes into labor with June begrudgingly at her side.

Although this most recent episode of The Servant’s Tale features a rare moment of closeness between the two women who often find themselves at odds, the tenderness is short-lived as the dangers of their circumstances abruptly emerge once more. It is soon revealed that June’s husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) has secretly alerted the authorities to Serena’s whereabouts, and she is taken into custody and separated from their newborn son, Noah. While the dramatic episode finally sees Serena, who played a pivotal role in creating Gilead as a society that systematically separated parents from their children, taste her own medicine, fans are wondering what the remaining three episodes of Gilead will be like. The Servant’s Tale season 5 could have booked for her.

In an interview with weekly entertainmentStrahovski jokes that Serena’s unfortunate circumstances will only get worse over the course of the rest of the season. The Servant’s Tale 5th season. The actor’s comments indicate that she will finally pay for the pain and conflict she facilitated alongside her late husband. See what she has to say about Serena’s fate below:

I think we’re going to see Serena hit rock bottom. I mean, if she hasn’t already, you know. I think there’s more rock bottom to come for her in a really big way.

What’s next for Serena in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale

Strahovski’s statement comes amid the most complicated period of Serena’s history in The Servant’s Tale still. As she is newly widowed and a new mother, with no safe place in Canada or Gilead to return to, the typically composed and privileged character has become desperate, revealing new dimensions of herself to June and viewers. The twists and turns that can be expected from the rest of the season are sure to transform audience expectations for Serena, changing the very interpersonal dynamic that is at the heart of the series.

Serena’s fate proves to have increasingly complicated implications for the state of Gilead as a whole. While the twist to her story indicates that those she harmed will finally see their revenge, she also reiterates that the surrounding system that can easily separate mothers from their newborns, which June and the rest of the resistance struggle against, is still in turmoil. action. Place, place. Whether June can see true justice for all those wronged by Gilead must still be seen as The Servant’s Tale season 5 comes to an end.

