‘Something From Tiffany’s’: Christmas rom-com with Zoey Deutch gets new fun teaser; Check out!

O Prime Video released a new official teaser for ‘Something From Tiffany’s’new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Smith Sampson🇧🇷

The production is scheduled for the day December 9th on the platform of streaming🇧🇷

Check it out along with the full trailer:

The film is directed by Daryl Weinwith Tamara Chestna responsible for the script.

There’s nothing like the magic and excitement of a New York City vacation, where the streets sparkle with lights, the windows enchant and a special Tiffany box can change the course of a person’s life. Or several lifetimes. Rachel and Gary (Deutsch🇧🇷 nicholson) are happy enough but not ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Sampson🇧🇷 Mitchell), the perfect couple, are about to make it official. When a simple mixture of gifts causes all their paths to cross, it triggers a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them to where they really should be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises.

Shay Mitchell🇧🇷 Leah Jeffries🇧🇷 Ray Nicholson and jojo t gibbs complete the list.

