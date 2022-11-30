Sony introduced Mocopi, a new motion capture system

The Metaverse is real and everything you’ve seen in science fiction movies is coming true. Hours ago Sony presented a new product called “Mocopi”.

It is a set of six motion tracking devices. You must use them on your hands, feet, back and head. Once this is done, they will track your body and transfer your movements to your avatar in real time.

Mocopi is a play on the term “mocap” (motion capture). Sony explained that it uses six color-coded motion sensors to track body movement.

In mid-December, Sony will provide a software development kit (SDK) that will allow users to link motion capture data with metaverse services.

Sony thinks this SDK “expands the use of motion data for activities like full-body tracking”. In other words, new products and services will appear on the market soon.

To use, simply strap the sensors to your body and calibrate them. Then your avatar will copy your movement. While the video shows how funny it is to see your avatar dancing, there are some motion capture issues like jitter and foot sliding.

Sony has said that this is a product for the metaverse. But actually, you can use them to record animated videos.

Source: Gizchina