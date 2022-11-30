Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse should win new trailer in days

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse/Empire Magazine/Playback

Almost a year after the release of its first video material, journalist rumors claim that the next trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse will be released in days, and exclusively.

The wait for the return of Miles Morales on the big screen is about to end, and now, the head of the web interpreter will embark on different realities in which to find the most diverse versions of his hero, in addition to ending up facing rivals that are not easy, including Miguel O’Hara, or otherwise known as Spider-Man 2099character of Oscar Isaac for the animation.

Leaving fans anxious for a possible release in days of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versein their networks, the journalist Grace Randolphstates that the second video glimpse of the Oscar-winning sequence will be released at the screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters on December 15. It is not clear if the material will be made available on the internet at the same time, and the information should be treated as a rumor until proven otherwise. Check out the tweet made by Randolph:

Will Tom Holland appear in Spider-Verse 2 as Spider-Man?

The possibilities of the animated sequence of sony seem even bigger for his second film, and after several speculations about Teioso’s version, from Tom Hollandappear in the film, Chris Millerone of the film’s writers and producers, just told Empire: “Well… let’s just say that in the Multiverse anything is possible”not ruling out the exciting idea.

With Oscar Isaac🇧🇷 Hailee Steinfeld and Daniel Kaluuya in its original voice cast, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse continues with a premiere scheduled to hit theaters in June 1, 2023🇧🇷