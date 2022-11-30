Sputnik II Project promotes free lectures and children’s show in São José – Life Informa

Lectures take place at Teatro Marcelo Denny (former Teatro da Rua Eliza), starting at 7:30 pm, on the 2nd and 3rd, and are open to the entire community interested in reflecting on and improving knowledge about the relationship between performing arts, death and childhood

On the 2nd and 3rd of December, Cia do Trailler – Teatro em Movimento, from São José dos Campos, promotes two free lectures through the Sputnik II project – Scenic Documentary for Children and Youth. In addition to the lectures, the troupe continues with the presentation schedule of the show “Sputnik II and Other Canine Stories” (12/11, 17 and 18/12, in São José), directed by Marcelo Soler and Caren Ruaro, who is also part of the cast of the play, alongside the producer and actor André Ravasco, and the documentary actors Andrei Gonçalves and Luan Fonseca.

The lectures take place at Teatro Marcelo Denny (former Teatro da Rua Eliza), in Jardim São Dimas, starting at 7:30 pm, on the 2nd and 3rd, and are open to the entire community interested in reflecting on and improving their knowledge and experiences on the relationship between performing arts, death and childhood.

Clinical psychologist Geraldo Bustamante will speak on the theme “Death and its impacts on the child’s universe” on the night of December 2 (Friday). “The subject of death is a cultural taboo and we will talk specifically about it and grief in childhood. The lecture is addressed to anyone interested in the subject”.

On the 3rd (Saturday), also at 7:30 pm, professor and researcher Suzana Viganó (ECA-USP), from Núcleo Quanta (@nucleoquanta), of action and artistic research for early childhood, will address the theme “Children’s theater and actions art for childhood and the contemporary scene”. It intends to encourage the public to question how art converses with childhood, as an aesthetic experience. “Childhood and the child have become a matter of public order, and the child, a subject of rights. And what rights should be guaranteed for this childhood? How can the performing arts and artistic reactions contribute to this?”, she asks her.

About the approach to death for this audience, the main proposal of the Sputnik II project, Viganó reinforces the importance of reflection: “it’s nice for us to bring this conversation with the depth and weight it deserves, but in a way that is intelligible and be part of this childhood universe, so that we can signify it in a more noble and non-disposable way”.

“Sputnik II and Other Dog Stories”

Launched in São Sebastião at the beginning of last November, the show “Sputnik II and Other Canine Stories” has already passed through Bauru and Piracicaba, making its first presentation in São José by Sesc, on the last day 22. Through the Cultural Action Program (ProAC) , the Co. do Trailler will give four more free presentations, one of which will be accessible in Brazilian Sign Language (LIBRAS):

Schedule

12/11, sessions at 10:30 am and 4:00 pm;

12/17, at 4 pm (accessible in LIBRAS);

12/18 at 10:30 am.

Location: Marcelo Denny Theater (Rua Eliza Costa Santos, 154, Jd. São Dimas).

Classification: from 5 years old.

Free entrance.

Synopsis:

Laika, Enola and Billulaine are the protagonists of three canine stories. Laika, Russian dog, was the first living being to orbit space, in 1957, aboard the Russian spacecraft Sputnik. Enola came from Minas Gerais to São Paulo in 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic. Billulaine, on the other hand, is an imaginary dog, who traveled the whole world and wrote a book full of reflections on life’s greatest mystery: death. “Sputinik II and Other Canine Stories” still has in-off voice by Maria Alice Ruaro, visuals by Pitiu Bomfin, musical direction by Rafael Braga, digital animation and video editing by Lucas Baumgratz and photos by Malu Freire.

The Sputnik II Children’s Scenic Documentary project is supported by the Cultural Action Program (ProAC), of the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy, of the Government of the State of São Paulo.

