Tenoch Huerta, Marvel’s Namor, is confirmed at the event

THE CCXP22 just confirmed the actor Tenoch Huerta! The 41-year-old Mexican plays the anti-hero Namor in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. As the king of the seas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he received much praise from critics and audiences alike.

In addition to a panel on the Thunder by Cinemark Club Stage on Friday (12/02), the actor will also be available for Photos and Autographs on the first two days of the event, Thursday and Friday. For more information, just access the official CCXP website.

Before entering the world of superheroes, Huerta was in productions such as the series “Narcos: Mexico”, released in June 2018 by Netflix, where he played the character Rafael Caro Quintero. The actor also participated in the horror film “A Night of Crime: The Frontier”, released in 2021, alongside Will Paton, Cassidy Freeman and Zahn McClarnon.

This is the fifth name that the CCXP organization confirms this year in the schedule of panels and Photos and Autographs. Those already confirmed are Alexander Ludwig, John Rhys-Davies, Edgar Vivar and Katherine McNamara. The festival is expected to receive more than 300,000 people and will take place between the 1st and 4th of December at the São Paulo Expo.

The third and final lot for the festival is currently on sale. Only the daily packages (Thursday, Friday and Sunday) and the EPIC Experience package are available. So far, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Netflix, HBO Max, Warner Bros Pictures, Paramount, Paramount+ and Paris Filmes studios have been confirmed.

I SCREAM WAKANDA AND YOU SCREAM FOREVER! Tenoch Huerta, one of the stars of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, is confirmed at the event with the right to Photos & Autographs on 12/1 and an incredible panel on 12/2. Haven’t secured your spot yet? Run! pic.twitter.com/SbnL94VejK— CCXP (@CCXPoficial) November 29, 2022

CHECK ARTISTS CONFIRMED AT THE EVENT

In all, there will be more than 260 panels scheduled with names that are popular in series, movies, networks, comics and music, such as Pedro Pascal, Keanu Reeves, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kevin Feige, Zoë Saldaña, Chris Pine , Chloë Grace Moretz, Hugh Grant, Gwendoline Christie, Justice Smith, John Francis Daley, Regê-Jean Page, Jeremy Latcham, Jonathan Goldstein, Rodrigo Santoro, Bella Ramsey, Jenna Ortega, Gabriel Luna, Fernando Meirelles, Park Hee-soon, Noah Centineo, Merle Dandridge, Craig Mazin, Denise Ream, Jon Landau, Peyton Reed, Shelley Henning, Colton Haynes, Alexander Ludwig, John Rhys-Davies, Edgar Vivar, Katherine Mcnamara, Fábio Porchat, Antonio Tabet, Evelyn Castro, João Pimenta, Ismael Cruz Côrdoba, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Sara Zwangobani, Trystan Gravelle, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, Lisa Joy, Dônal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Lindsey Paulino, Marianna Armellini, Math Lemos, Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jottapê , Bruna Mascaren has, Christian Malheiros, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Jovem Nerd, Azaghal, Mari Palma, Gaules, Fábio Moon, Gabriel Bá, Rafael Grampá, Mauricio de Sousa, Mark Waid, Jim Starlin, Tony Harris, Aimée de Jongh, Laerte , Fabien Toulmé, Marcello Quintanilha, Dan Mora, Ivan Reis, Julian Totino Tedesco, Alok, Vitão, Supercombo, Scatolove, Far From Alaska, Carol Biazin, Bigup, Bruno Martini, and much more.

