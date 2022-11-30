Test shows how efficient a GeForce RTX 4090 can be with undervolting

Same performance, consuming less

When we talk about GeForce RTX 4090, one of the hot topics is its consumption🇧🇷 Despite its TDP at 450 W, the GPU only reaches this value under heavy workload. Korean site QuasarZone did the opposite in a test: showed how efficient the GPU can be if configured with undervolting.

The tests consist of comparing the RTX 4090 Founders Edition with different configurations of its Power Limit, something that can be configured in a simple way through the MSI Afterburner, against manual undervolting with four different voltages, which are equivalent to the different values ​​of the chosen Power Limit.

The person responsible for the test ran five different games (PUBG, Lost Ark, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Cyberpunk 2077), all configured in 4K with maximum graphics quality.

Practically the same performance, but consuming less

The general charts show the FPS averages and the 1% low reached between the five games. The RTX 4090 delivers better results when the voltage is manually configured. The GPU manages to keep the average boost clock very similar (sometimes even higher) than the GPU configured with different Power Limit values.

Of course, this impacts consumption. With undervolting, regardless of the value, compared to the equivalent configured Power Limit, the RTX 4090 manages to deliver a very similar result, but consuming significantly less, depending on the scenario.

In general, the RTX 4090 proved to be efficient when we consider undervolting, a configuration that is not recommended for those who are not familiar with the feature, as it can cause irreversible damage to the GPU if done wrong.

In our tests, Zotac’s RTX 4090, running Fire Strike Ultra at 4K, along with the entire system (Ryzen 9 7950X, Gigabyte X670E AORUS Extreme, 32 GB DDR5-5200 and AIO cooler), consumed more than 670W🇧🇷 Already in idle, the system reached about 122W🇧🇷

The RTX 4090 is the first GPU on the market to require the new 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector standard. The new standard provides 600 W, enough for an RTX 4090 even with generous overclocking.

