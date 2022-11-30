The 10 best performances in the Harry Potter movies, according to Reddit

Ralph Finnes said Variety that if asked to portray Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise in the future, that would be great. The actor said: “Of course, of course. There’s no doubt about it. This is fun news for fans to hear, as the cast of the beloved film franchise has done an amazing job bringing these popular and meaningful book characters to life.

Redditors discussed their favorite performances on Harry Potter movies, from a great portrayal of one of Harry Potter’s best friends to a fun moment with Helena Bonham Carter that audiences still fondly talk about.

Gary Oldman as Sirius Black

While the Harry Potter the movies change Sirius Black’s character in some ways, he is still unforgettable and makes the same impression. Responding in a thread discussing the most impressive performances in the popular franchise, Redditor marshmallow2312 wrote, “Gary Oldman was great as Sirius Black!”

As Sirius is Harry’s godfather and was so close to his father James, he means a lot to the franchise and Oldman fits this role perfectly, ensuring the character is strong and tough, but also compassionate.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

The young cast of Harry Potter wowed audiences with his talent from the very first film and has continued to do a perfect job with these characters who mean so much to fans. Disposable Redditor today shared: “I remember Rupert being quite solid, especially for his age.”

Ron Weasley is a sweet, charming, vulnerable and sensitive character in the books and he tries to help others and do what is right. Grint always played him with the innocence and gentleness necessary for the role.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley

Part of the fun of watching Ron in Harry Potter movies is to see his family, including his mother. Redditor kkpears shared that, in her opinion, “Julie Walters matched the image of Molly Weasley from the books in my head. The ultimate mother.”

As Harry misses his parents and lived in such a terrible house before coming to Hogwarts, Ron’s family is even more important to the story, and Molly is always compassionate and special. It’s hard not to cry when seeing Harry visiting Ron’s family for the first time, as he feels he has found another place where he can feel safe and like he belongs.

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange

Redditor Dianayelii mentioned how hilarious and fun it is to watch the scene in Deathly Hallows Part II with “Helena Bonham Carter as Hermione as Bellatrix was peak comedy for how spectacularly she nailed Emma Watson’s mannerisms.”

While Hermione’s Harry Potter the quotes are clever and the movies always focus on her brilliance and confidence, it’s nice to see a more humorous scene with the character. Bonham Carter excels in this complicated and quirky scene.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

A super-talented actor was needed for the role of Harry Potter, as this is a young character who has lost both parents and hopes to learn to use their magic. He’s excited about this next phase of his life since he struggled so much and Daniel Radcliffe brought so much to the role.

Redditor ClassyDesigns praised Radcliffe’s performance in one scene in particular, writing, “Daniel Radcliffe’s performance when Sirius dies” is impressive. The character has shaped Harry in so many ways and it’s a tough time.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape

When thinking of the most memorable Harry Potter actors aside from the main young cast, Alan Rickman definitely comes to mind. Redditor TheReadingBadger said “Alan Rickman’s performance as Snape hands down” is one of his best. The fan wrote, “He shaped the Snape we all know and love.”

Whether watching scenes of him as a terrifying teacher or learning about his ties to Harry, Snape is a layered character and Rickman makes him as mysterious and dark as he should be. It’s hard to think of anyone else taking on that role after what Rickman did.

Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall

Redditor conniebeingconnie shared that Maggie Smith’s turn as Professor McGonagall is fantastic because “When I reread the books, I can’t see anyone else playing McGonagall.”

McGonagall’s smartest Harry Potter quotes prove she’s brilliant at what she does, and the other characters are a little scared of her, but definitely know she has a lot to teach them. Smith gives the character an air of elegance.

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge

As Dolores Umbridge works for the Ministry of Magic, it’s clear as soon as she’s introduced that she’s incredibly tough, and fans knew that an actor would have to bring her to life in a convincing way. The character treats students terribly and is always unfair.

One Redditor posted that Imelda Staunton did an amazing job with this character, writing that the actor “bravely took on the role of shudder Delores Umbridge. Staunton literally made me hate her when she took on the role of Umbridge.”

Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood

For many fans, Luna Lovegood is the best Harry Potter character, as she is kind to Harry and becomes an important part of Harry’s group of friends.

Redditor Woodsbooger praised Evanna Lynch’s performance in the films, writing, “My reasoning is that while Luna was an amazing character in the book, Evanna REALLY brought the character to life.” Luna is full of charm and wins over fans right away, all thanks to Lynch.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

Per Redditor firebyte1, Tom Felton is awesome as Draco Malfoy because fans don’t like the character and can still appreciate his performance. The fan wrote, “He’s my first interaction with a character I hate so much I thought the actor was doing a great job… and he really does a great job playing a spoiled brat.”

Even though Malfoy is hard to like because of how he treats Harry and his friends, Felton gives him some layers and makes him a compelling character to watch throughout the entire franchise. It’s also fun to watch Malofy and root for Harry.