The Buddhist temple that was left empty after all monks were caught in a drug test

A small Buddhist temple in Thailand has been left empty after all the monks failed drug tests, local authorities say.

Four monks, including the abbot, have tested positive for methamphetamine in the Bung Sam Phan district of Phetchabun province in the north of the country, Boonlert Thintapthai, a local official, told AFP news agency.

The monks would have been removed from the temple on Monday (28/11), after the police subjected them to urine toxicological tests. Authorities did not say, however, what drew attention to the temple.

The operation took place in the midst of a national campaign to combat drug trafficking.

