‘The Fall Guy’: Teresa Palmer joins Ryan Gosling in the new film from the director of ‘John Wick’

According to deadline🇧🇷 Theresa Palmer (‘When the Lights Go Out’) joined the cast of ‘The Fall Guy‘, adapted from the 1980s television series, ‘hard on🇧🇷

Unfortunately, details about his role have not been released.

Ryan Gosling (‘Blade Runner 2049’) and Emily Blunt (‘A Quiet Place’) will star in the production. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (‘Bullet Train’) and Stephanie Hsu (‘Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time’) are also part of the project.

David Leitch (‘John Wick’) will direct.

Drew Pearcewho worked with Leitch in ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw‘, signs the script and serves as executive producer. Glen A. Larsoncreator of the original series, is also producing.

The series followed the adventures of a movie stuntman who shines as a bounty hunter when movie work is slow. Lee Majors🇧🇷 Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas starred.

Emily Blunt is in the cast of the new film by Christopher Nolan and will be in ‘pain hustlers‘, with Chris Evans🇧🇷 Ryan Gosling is in the Barbie movie and just starred in ‘Hidden Agent‘, action of Netflix with the brothers Russian🇧🇷

🇧🇷The Fall Guys‘ should debut in March 1, 2024🇧🇷

