Leaders of the Belgian squad granted a press conference this Tuesday (29), after news of a fight in the team’s locker room

after the newspaper L’Equipe to publish that the dressing room of Belgium had a huge break after the defeat to Moroccofor the 2nd round of world Cupthe European team called an “emergency press conference” this Tuesday (29) to try to appease the mood.

Initially, two young athletes from the cast would speak. However, they were replaced at the last minute by two of the squad’s most experienced names: striker Eden Hazard and the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois🇧🇷

The two athletes confirmed that the squad had a meeting last Monday (28) to iron out the rough spots after the bad start to the World Cup, trying to raise spirits for the decisive duel against Croatianext Thursday (1st), which is worth a spot in the round of 16.

“We had a good conversation between the players. Nothing is happening. A lot of things have been said in the press… We talked for an hour or so and talked about good things and not so good things,” Hazard said.

The number 10 also admitted that he had to “explain himself” to the defender Jan Vertonghen after jokingly saying, in a press conference last Thursday (24), that the Belgian defense was currently “slow”.

“Jan came up to me and I said to him, ‘It’s true… You’re not as fast as you used to be.🇧🇷 And that was it (laughs)”, he joked, denying that he had a fight with Vertonghen, as reported by the French newspaper.

“I get along very well with Jan. I’ve always gotten along with him. And I certainly haven’t fought with him. And I couldn’t… The guy is much bigger than me (laughs)”, he shot, drawing laughs from the journalists.

Also speaking at the press conference, goalkeeper Courtois denied that there had been any kind of fight in the locker room after the setback against the Moroccans, speaking of “a lot of lies” and complaining on social networks.

“No, nothing happened. I was the first to enter the locker room, I was angry because we lost, I was there for 15, 20 minutes before speaking to the press, but nothing happened. Of course everyone was disappointed with the defeat. The coach spoke a little after the game, and that was it”, he assured.

“The problem is that there are many lies nowadays. With social networks, many situations are created, but which do not actually exist”, he continued.

“As a group, we have to leave the negativity out and be positive because we are a great team and we know we can beat (Croatia) and go through,” he added.

Hazard even took the opportunity to make a joke.

“Nothing happened in the locker room, only the coach spoke. Yesterday we talked a lot during the group meeting. And how am I going to fight Vertonghen? He is much bigger than me (laughs)!”, he had fun.

Asked why he appeared “by surprise” at this Tuesday’s press conference, Courtois said it was not the time for young people to face the press.

“At the meeting we had yesterday (Monday), we thought it wasn’t the time for the younger athletes to speak. And I don’t mind coming here to talk to you. So, no problem”, he concluded.

Belgium faces Croatia next Thursday, at 12:00 (Brasília time).

The “Red Devils” need a victory to qualify. In case of defeat, they will be eliminated. If they tie, they will have to cheer for the Canada thrash Morocco🇧🇷