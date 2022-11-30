The impressive photo of immigrants who traveled 11 days at the helm of a ship

Migrants sitting on the ship's rudder

Credit, Spanish Maritime Rescue

The three men were found on the underside of the ship that spent 11 days on the voyage.

A photo shared on Tuesday (29/11) shows three men who survived an 11-day journey from Nigeria to Spain sitting on the rudder blade of a large oil tanker.

The image was released by the Salvamento Maritimo agency, linked to the government of Spain, which rescued the three men after they arrived at the port of Las Palmas, on the island of Gran Canaria.

The rescue, according to official bodies and the EFE agency, took place after the three migrants — of African origin — were spotted on the bottom of the ship.

They were traveling on the Maltese-flagged oil tanker called Alithini II, which left the port of Lagos, Nigeria, on November 17, according to the rescue agency.

