The Walking Dead Season 11 Glenn Return Was Norman Reedus’ Idea

Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 17 below!

Living Dead The Season 11C return for Glenn Rhee was Norman Reedus’ idea. Originally based on Robert Kirkman’s long-running comic book series of the same name, the horror drama debuted in October 2010 and centered a small group of survivors just after the onset of a global zombie apocalypse. Over its 12 years and 11 seasons, Living Dead it featured an expansive, revolving cast as each season routinely killed off beloved characters. One of those characters was fan favorite Glenn, played by Minariis Steven Yeun. A Season 1 survivor who fell in love with and married Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), he unfortunately did not live to see the birth of his son due to his brutal death at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the group’s ruthless leader. . Saviors.

Living Dead Season 11 found Maggie leading a team consisting of Daryl, Gabriel, Alden and Negan on a quest to return to an ancient community in search of food. They encounter a group known as the Reapers, a violent militia with Daryl’s former love interest Leah as a high-ranking member of the group. After a series of encounters leaves the Reapers shattered and Leah seeking revenge, Daryl is forced to kill Leah to save Maggie from certain death. While fleeing Commonwealth troops in Episode 17, Maggie apologizes to Daryl for putting herself in the position of forcing him to kill Leah. Daryl then tells Maggie, “Glenn would like me to take care of you. You never have to apologize. Not for me.🇧🇷

During the last episode of speaking dead (through comicbook.com🇧🇷 Living Dead Season 11, Episode 17 director Greg Nicotero revealed that it was Reedus who came up with the idea to bring in Glenn. Reedus further explained that he felt that having Maggie and Daryl briefly discuss Glenn was necessary at that point in the story, as they have yet to talk about his death since then. Living Dead 7th season. Read what the actor said below:

🇧🇷[Maggie had] I just went rogue, shot my ‘girlfriend’, and now these people are after us. But that scene was changed a little bit. I brought it up: ‘We don’t talk about it. We must say something. The Glenn thing was, I think, my idea.” 🇧🇷[Maggie and Daryl are] so close to each other, and they don’t need to apologize or explain. I just thought it was important to let her know, ‘I’m on your side, you’re on my side.’

Will Maggie forgive Negan?

Daryl is one of the few remaining characters to survive. Living Dead since the first season. Reserved and quiet by nature, Daryl has proven to be compassionate, developing a strong relationship with both Maggie and Glenn over the years. His friend’s death affected him deeply, as did Maggie, who wanted nothing more than revenge. The season 11 brief moment between the two really shows that their bond hasn’t wavered since then and Glenn’s memory is still strong.

Following the conclusion Living Dead, Daryl and Maggie’s stories will continue in spin-off series. Daryl will leave for Europe in a series titled Daryl Dixonwhile Maggie and Negan will join forces as they enter the island of Manhattan in dead city🇧🇷 While Maggie and Negan have a tentative alliance, as Negan has seemingly settled down with his new wife and sought forgiveness for Glenn’s murder, it’s unclear if Maggie will truly forgive the man who stole her child’s father. As Living Dead concludes, but its franchise continues, audiences will have to wait and see if Maggie will let go of her hatred of Negan or give in to him.

Source: Talking Dead (via ComicBook.com)