“The weight gain promised by Braz”; Neymar’s partner enters Flamengo’s sights for the World Cup

Already focused on Club World Cup at the beginning of next season, Flamengo’s management has been active in the ball market in search of reinforcements. With an eye on the next transfer window, the Rubro-Negro leadership is looking for a heavyweight signing with international status. One of the names that has been gaining strength behind the scenes is the attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinhoof Aston Villa.

At the age of 30, and without graceful opportunities in english clubthe player became one of the objectives of the dome of the dearest looking forward to next season. According to information from the portal Fla Columnthe team’s goal is to get the player signed through loan.

Nonetheless, aston villa may end up making negotiation difficult, since you only intend to make a transaction definitively. It is worth mentioning that the portal also revealed that, in a future transactionthe English club aims to receive the value of the interested club stipulated in up to two installments. Philippe Coutinho has a contract with Aston Villa until June 2026.

It should be noted that the attacking midfielder is one of the coach’s trusted players Tite, but ended up not going to the World Cup in Qatar due to an injury that occurred on the eve of the competition. The player was acquired by the British club for 20 million eurosabout R$ 109 million at current prices, to Barcelona to have him permanently.