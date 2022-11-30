“There is a verbal settlement”; Palmeiras sees ‘end of the soap opera’ by Paulinho and striker is close to finalizing the deal

Admin 5 days ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

palm trees

Player should not stay at Bayer Leverkusen in 2023

Alexsander Vieira

Per Alexsander Vieira

Paulinho has a definite future - Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Paulinho has a definite future – Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Alexsander Vieira

Paulinho, former Vasco, has a contract until June 30, 2023 with Bayer Leverkusen and has the desire to transfer to Brazilian football. The information is from Sky Sports, German TV. The striker will not renew with the German club for the next season🇧🇷

The athlete is leaving Leverkusen, but has not yet signed a pre-contract with any club, neither with Galo nor with Palmeiras. Verdão’s proposal is on the table, with a four-year contract, advance payments and wages.

However, according to information from GE, the attacker reached his destination far from Verdão. There is a verbal agreement between Paulinho and Atlético-MG, with the player arriving next season for Clube Mineiro, with whom he has been negotiating since the middle of this year.

Still according to the report, Galo is very close to signing Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen. It’s a matter of time before Paulinho and the Club can make a commitment. The striker should be the first reinforcement since the arrival of coach Eduardo Coudet.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Botafogo defense repeats feat of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2022

We all know that the Botafogo played a friendly in England last Saturday (3/12), so …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved