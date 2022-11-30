“There is a verbal settlement”; Palmeiras sees ‘end of the soap opera’ by Paulinho and striker is close to finalizing the deal

Paulinho, former Vasco, has a contract until June 30, 2023 with Bayer Leverkusen and has the desire to transfer to Brazilian football. The information is from Sky Sports, German TV. The striker will not renew with the German club for the next season🇧🇷

The athlete is leaving Leverkusen, but has not yet signed a pre-contract with any club, neither with Galo nor with Palmeiras. Verdão’s proposal is on the table, with a four-year contract, advance payments and wages.

However, according to information from GE, the attacker reached his destination far from Verdão. There is a verbal agreement between Paulinho and Atlético-MG, with the player arriving next season for Clube Mineiro, with whom he has been negotiating since the middle of this year.

Still according to the report, Galo is very close to signing Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen. It’s a matter of time before Paulinho and the Club can make a commitment. The striker should be the first reinforcement since the arrival of coach Eduardo Coudet.