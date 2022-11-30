Today’s World Cup 2022 Results: See scores from Tuesday’s games

Tuesday was for definitions for Groups A and B of world Cup🇧🇷 In all, four games stirred up the day and determined the classified and eliminated from the two brackets. below the THROW! displays the list of matches and the scores.

RESULTS OF THIS TUESDAY’S GAMES

12h – Netherlands 2 x 0 Qatar (closed) 🇧🇷 Al Bayt Stadium

12h – Ecuador 1 x 2 Senegal (closed) – Khalifa International Stadium

4pm – Wales 0 x 3 England (closed) – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

4pm – Iran 0 x 1 United States (closed) – Al Thunana Stadium

In the two simultaneous duels of Group A, the team commanded by Van Gaal had no difficulties in defeating Qatar. With goals from Gakpo – his third in the tournament – and De Jong, A Clockwork Orange won by 2-0 and, consequently, ended the group stage in first place, with seven points.

Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1, with goals from Sarr and Koulibaly. Caicedo declined for the South Americans. With three points, the Ecuadorian team said goodbye to the competition, in third place.

The round of 16 will start on Saturday, the day after the end of the group stage. There will be two games a day, at 12h and 16h, until next Tuesday.

If it goes first in Group G, Brazil will play next Monday, at 4 pm, against second place in Group H, which today is Ghana.