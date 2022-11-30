Tourist dies dragged by giant wave while taking selfie in Italy

Sebastian managed to cling to some rocks and survived, but Ines unfortunately drowned. (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

A tourist has died after being swept out to sea while taking a selfie during a storm on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Ines Gomila, 36, and her husband Sebastian Queiroz, 52, were hit by a huge wave and thrown into the sea in a locality in the Furore region.

Sebastian managed to cling to some rocks and survived, but Ines unfortunately drowned. The couple, from Argentina, were on vacation in Italy and staying in the nearby city of Positano. The accident happened on the morning of Wednesday (23).

According to the Argentine press, they had landed in one of the coves of the Furore fjord and, at the moment that Ines was trying to take a selfie of them, a wave hit them.

Bathers who saw what happened tried to throw a rope to save them. Sebastian managed to hold on to some rocks and was rescued, but Ines was found dead hours later by the Amalfi coast guard.

Sebastian was taken to Castiglione di Ravello Hospital for a medical evaluation. “The storm was yesterday, today there is no storm. It was sunny, the sea was rough, but we didn’t expect a wave of that size to suddenly appear. In two seconds we disappeared into the water,” Queiroz told the Argentine newspaper La Voz.

In a statement, local officials said the area was heavily affected. “In Minori, the sea swallowed the per, lifting the iron bars and dragging a large amount of logs and debris of all kinds to the beach and draft. The mayor ordered the closure of the sidewalk and cordoned off the entire area.”

Ines loved to travel and the couple, who lived in Córdoba, in central Argentina, were big fans of Italy and had visited the country before.