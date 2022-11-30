USA and England advance and will face Holland and Senegal in the round of 16; see dates







England and United States are qualified for the round of 16 of the world Cup🇧🇷 The English conquered Wales by 3-0 and reached the first place in Group B. The Americans scored a goal with Pulisic, which was enough to beat Iran and stamp the passport for the next stage as the second in the group .

Iran and Wales had the possibility of qualifying in the last round, but, with the defeats, the two say goodbye to the competition in the group stage.









USA and England advance and will face Holland and Senegal in the round of 16; see analysis by Aline Küller:

Round of 16 games

The Netherlands, in first place in Group A, will face the United States next Saturday (3), with the ball rolling at 12:00 (Brasília time). The next day, England will face the Selection of Senegal.

Netherlands vs United States – Saturday (3) – 12h

England v Senegal – Sunday (4) – 4pm

3rd round of Group B

The last round was very open, with the four teams having opportunities to pass the stage. The United States were better in the first half and managed to open the scoring against Iran with a goal scored by Christian Pulisic.

In the British confrontation, England was better in the first half, but failed to open the scoring. On the way back from the break, striker Marcus Rashford tried to score the first goal with a beautiful free kick. Soon after, Phil Foden made the second. The number 11 returned to the nets in the 22nd minute, making the third.

England campaign

The Lions started the competition excited and made a 6 to 2 against Iran, enchanting the world of football. But, in the second match, the English team showed a performance well below, being only in the draw against the United States.

USA campaign

Winning only in the last match, the USA did not lose, but they had not won before either. The Americans were tied with Wales (1-1) and England (0-0) in the first two rounds.

eliminated

Before the last match, Wales was unstable, drawing 1-1 with the United States, with a goal scored by Gareth Bale and being defeated by Iran, by 2-0.

After suffering the thrashing against England, Iran surprised fans of the tournament by beating Wales 2-0, with both goals coming at the end of the second half.









Retrospect in Cups

The US team is participating in its 11th edition of the World Cup. The best placement of the United States happened in 1930, the first of the tournament, where it took 3rd place.

England is in its 16th edition of the World Cup. Despite having strong teams throughout history and having the main club competition, the English team was only world champion in 1966, when it was the host country.









Brazil standings and World Cup highlights:

