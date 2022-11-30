USA beat Ir in tense game and face Holland in the round of 16 of the World Cup

photo: Odd Andersen/AFP Pulisic scored the winning goal for the United States and was injured in the sequence, when he collided with goalkeeper Beiranvand Iran and the USA played a tense game on the four lines and surrounded by a conflicting history outside of it. Political and war rivals, the countries entered the field this Tuesday (29) in a direct duel for a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. In the end, the Americans won. With a goal by Pulisic, they won 1-0 at Estádio Al Thumama, in Doha, and advanced to the knockout stage.

With the result, the USA reach five points and qualify in second place, behind only England (seven). Go, with three points, and Wales, with one, from the farewell to the World Cup.

In the round of 16, the Americans will face the Dutch team, leader of Group A. The game is scheduled for 12:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha.

In the other group game, England defeated Wales 2-0 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan. The English face Senegal, second in Group A, in the round of 16. The match will be this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

Protest

Before the ball rolled, an American was removed from the stadium for wearing a rainbow armband. The criminalization of the LGBTQIAP+ population in Qatar has been the subject of protests throughout the World Cup.

The game

Ir and USA played a duel full of rivalry outside the four lines. The countries have had a troubled political relationship for almost 70 years, a period in which there were diplomatic conflicts, war attacks and threats of war.

In the stands of the Al Thumama Stadium, the fans were a tone above the average participation and noise in this World Cup. On the field, the USA were much better in the first half.

They had the ball for longer and often finished the goal defended by Beiranvand. The prize for insistence came in the 38th minute, when Dest headed into the area and found Pulisic free. The Chelsea player just pushed for the net – and was injured after a collision with the Iranian goalkeeper.

In the second half, Iran was forced to take more risks. A draw would be enough for the classification, while the setback would put an end to the selection’s dream.

On three occasions, the ball passed dangerously over Turner's goal. But in the end, the US went ahead to the end. In the final minute, the Iranians claimed a penalty in Taremi after a cross in the American area. However, the penalty was not called and the VAR did not request a review from the referee.

IR 0 X 1 US

Go

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Pouraliganji and Mohammadi (Karimi, at 47′ of Q1); Nourollahi (Torabi, 26′ of Q2), Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh (Karim, 32′ of Q2), Taremi and Hajsafi (Jalali, 26′ of Q2); Azmoun (Ghoddos, at range)

Technician: Carlos Queiroz

USA

Turner; Dest (Moore, 37′ of Q2), Carter-Vickers, Ream and Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie (Acosta, at 20′ of Q2) and Pulisic (Aaronson, at halftime); Weah (Zimmerman, 37′ of Q2) and Sargent (Wright, 32′ of Q2)

Technician: Gregg Berhalter

Reason: World Cup Group B third round

Place: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Date and time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 4:00 pm (from Brasilia)

Goal: Pulisic, at 38′ of Q1 (USA)

Yellow cards: Majid, at 32′, Kanani, at 38′, and Jalali, at 51′ of Q2, (IR); Adams, at 43′ of Q1 (USA)

Public: 42,127 fans

referee: Antonio Mateu (Spain)

Assistants: Pau Cebrin (Spain) and Roberto Daz (Spain)

VAR: Juan Martnez (Spain)