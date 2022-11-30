Valladolid’s old dream, Mateus Vital enters Cruzeiro’s sights

photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agncia Corinthians Mateus Vital entered Cruzeiro’s sights for the 2023 season In search of reinforcements for the 2023 season, Cruzeiro put midfielder Mateus Vital, from Corinthians, on the radar. The 24-year-old player is an old dream for Valladolid, from Spain. As well as Raposa, the Spanish club managed by former player Ronaldo.

Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of the 2023 season, but the Paulistas would not mind releasing him to ease the payroll. In the last edition of the Copa do Brasil, the player missed the penalty in the decision against Flamengo.

Cruzeiro has already approached Timo to try to make the signing viable, as initially announced by journalist Samir Carvalho. O super sports confirmed the information with people connected to the player.

In the middle of this year, Valladolid sought to sign Vital on loan. At the opportunity, Corinthians discarded the format and the negotiations cooled down. For the São Paulo club, the best deal would be the definitive release with maintenance of part of the economic rights.

trajectory

Mateus Vital was revealed by Vasco, a club for which he played 30 games and scored two goals in 2017. The following year, the midfielder was bought by Corinthians for around R$ 8 million.

At Parque So Jorge, Vital played 179 games between 2018 and 2021 and scored 14 goals. This season, he was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece, where he entered the field 40 times, scored three times and provided an assist.

In July, Vital returned to Corinthians. From the middle to the end of the Brazilian season, he played 20 games-seven as a starter-and did not score.