VIDEO – Glauber Braga: “Is Eduardo Bolsonaro on an official mission sponsored by the Chamber in Qatar?”

In a speech at the plenary of the House this Tuesday (29), deputy Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ) asked information from the acting president of the house, Lincoln Portela (PL-MG) – who replaces Arthur Lira (PL-AL), who is on a trip -, about Eduardo Bolsonaro’s (PL-SP) trip to Qatar, where he was caught with his wife, Heloísa, during the match between Brazil and Switzerland.

“Is this trip to Qatar being paid for by the Chamber? No, right? You are being president?”, asks Braga, receiving as a response from Portela that “he does not have that information” and that he would seek it from the board of directors of the house.

“This information is important because if he says he has a pen drive in his hand to talk about the situation in Brazil, to present it to foreign authorities and he does it on behalf of the Chamber of Deputies, in an eventual official mission – if it exists at all – , we who are in plenary need to know the current situation”, said the deputy from Rio de Janeiro after the Forum revealing that the official diary of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) son said he was in Congress a few hours before he appeared at the World Cup match.

After being caught by the FIFA cameras, transmitted by the YouTube channel of the influencer Casimiro, Eduardo Bolsonaro released a video in which he appears with some pen drives in his hand saying that he would use the sports journalists who work at the Cup to publicize the situation in Brazil.

“On these pen-drives there are videos in English explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that here in Qatar we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations itself . The entire press is here,” he declared – watch it here.

However, live on Jovem Pan radio, Paulo Figueiredo denied Bolsonaro’s son. According to the dictator’s grandson, Eduardo had been planning the trip for a long time, when he still believed that his father would win the elections, making it clear that the purpose of going to Qatar was merely to have fun.

To try to ease the installed crisis – which even resulted in hints from his brother, Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) -, Eduardo published a photo alongside Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, at the stadium, during the game in which the Netherlands beat Qatar this Tuesday.