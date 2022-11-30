Vinicius Jr. has dinner with Affair Julia Rodrigues in Qatar during the World Cup break

Here is the first record of Vinicius Jr., player of the Brazilian national team, with affair, the influencer Julia Rodrigues. The lovebirds were photographed at a dinner in Doha, Qatar, last Tuesday, during a short break from the selection.

Julia is in Qatar to watch Brazil’s games in the World Cup. She posted some records in the stadium during the last match and also showed that she has a shirt signed by Vini Jr.

The striker’s signature was accompanied by a more than special dedication. In addition to carrying the number used by Vini in the selection, Julia’s shirt has the phrase “For my love” written in permanent marker.

On Twitter, followers of the girl who ship the couple were enthusiastic about the post. “Assume it soon, Julia”; “I can’t stand to live on crumbs anymore”; “I would love for you to date a certain football player”; “First lady,” netizens wrote.

Actress, model and influencer, Julia Rodrigues landed in Qatar last Monday and watched the match between Brazil and Switzerland from a privileged angle. With her arrival in Doha, the rumors that her relationship with striker Vinicius Jr. would be getting more serious. And it’s not today.

Influencer Jade Seba was even responsible for drawing more attention to the couple when Julia arrived at the Worlds. In photos of the model with the Brazil shirt, Jade commented: “Did I hear First Lady?”

Despite the fact that the Real Madrid player insists on maintaining discretion in his personal life, it is known by his followers and those of the model that the two live a romance. She and Vini Jr. they never posted photos together, but the girl proved to be from home when she was followed by Netinho, the player’s brother, and published videos with him on the web.

Julia usually watches Real Madrid games in Spain and was present in the final of the last edition of the Champions League, in which Vini scored the winning goal. At the time, she posted a series of photos at the event, including a shirt of the Brazilian striker.

The player reciprocated by commenting on the network for anyone who wanted to see it: “Hot foot”. In addition, in Vini’s first game with the Brazilian national team at Maracanã, she was also present. It was Julia’s first time at Maracanã and the first time the striker scored a goal with hopscotch.

Julia has over 600k followers on Instagram and works as a model and influencer. At the age of 24, she lives in São Paulo, but has already spent time in Rio in 2020 for the recording of the season of “Malhação”, which was suspended.

On social networks, the content that the model produces is very broad. She shows her day to day, makes makeup tutorials, playlists, shows behind the scenes of her trips to festivals and even posts a recipe for a cake.

The girl’s tastes are also diverse. In addition to being a football enthusiast, Julia is passionate about Formula 1 and was even present at the Brazilian GP this year. The photo she posted at the event even had a comment from Vinicius Jr. with love emoji.

In 2019, Julia was already mentioned as an affair with Pedro Calais, from the band Lagum, even before the boy’s relationship with actress Giullia Buscaccio. Pedro and Julia are still friends, but he’s not the only famous person she’s close to. In her posts, she receives comments from celebrities like Jade Seba, Maisa, Carol Dantas, and even Neymar.