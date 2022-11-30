Watch Wednesday’s Qatar Cup Matches







Lionel Messi during the match between Argentina and Mexico at the Qatar World Cup. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

THE world Cup is reaching its final stretch, and, this Wednesday, the 30th, the representatives of Groups C and D in the next phase of the competition will be defined.

See below the schedule of games, which starts at 12h (Brasília time).

Tunisia v France – 12h

France is already classified and enters the field to guarantee the first place in the group. On the other hand, Tunisia needs to win and hope for a combination of results in the duel between Australia and Denmark.

Denmark v Australia – 12h

Australia could qualify with a draw if Tunisia doesn’t beat France. The Danes were highly rated for the tournament, but arrive at this match without winning any victory.









Argentina v Poland – 4pm

Argentina managed to survive in the last game by beating Mexico and now they need the victory to guarantee their place in the round of 16. A draw could guarantee a place for both, depending on the result of the game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 4pm

To get the classification, both need the victory. Arabia winning is already guaranteed, and a draw only works if Argentina is defeated by Poland. Mexico needs to cheer against the brothers and still secure the three points against the Middle East team.









Where to watch?

On television, the games will be broadcast by Globo, on open TV, or on the channels SporTV, SporTV 2 and SporTV 3, on cable TV. For the first time, World Cup matches will be broadcast online, both on Globo apps (Globoplay and Globoplay +) and on Casimiro’s digital platforms. The streamer will be entitled to broadcast at least 22 World Cup matches, including those in Brazil.

You can also follow the bids of each of the games on the Earthwhich, in addition to the minute-by-minute of the matches, brings information about the backstage of the World Cup direct from Qatar.

