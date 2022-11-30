Wednesday on TV: “Armários Vazios”, “Duplas à Portuguesa” and the return of Willow | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Rebel Girls of Paradise Hills

Cinemundo, 5:20 pm

After refusing an arranged marriage, young Uma is sent to a private school on a paradise island, destined to “tame” disobedient girls. She decides to run away as soon as she realizes that something is robbing the girls of all ability to think.

Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza González and Milla Jovovich take on the characters in the first feature film directed by Alice Waddington.

Tesla

At the Studios, 7:40 pm

Michael Almereyda writes and directs this biopic about Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla (1856-1943), with Ethan Hawke in the titular role. The film also features Eve Hewson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jim Gaffigan and Kyle MacLachlan, among other actors.

The North American multimillionaire George Westinghouse becomes aware of Tesla’s work in perfecting the dynamos of the Continental Edison Company in Paris. In 1886, he founded the Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company and proposed to finance Tesla’s project, which led to a conflict with Thomas Edison.

Already in the 1890s, Tesla began to test new theories in his laboratory in Colorado, through a project supported by banker J. Pierpont Morgan. All of this is narrated by young Anne, Morgan’s daughter, who becomes romantically involved with Tesla.

Empty Cabinets

RTP1, 21:09

Debut. Cristina Carvalhal directs this adaptation of the novel by Maria Judite de Carvalho, based on a script by Marta Pais Lopes. The story takes place in the 1970s, in Ovar, and centers on Rosário, who is in mourning for the death of her husband and who seeks to reinvent herself when she realizes that he was not quite who she thought he was.

With Sandra Faleiro in the lead role, the film also features performances by Lúcia Moniz, Marco Delgado, Teresa Madruga, Fernanda Neves, Pedro Lacerda, Vasco Lello and Helena Caldeira. Empty Cabinets is part of the project Told by Womena partnership between Ukbar Filmes and the public channel, which delivered ten Lusophone stories to as many first-time directors.

Blackhat – Threat on the Network

AXN Movies, 11:02 pm

Nicholas Hathaway, convicted of computer crime, receives a tempting proposal: if he collaborates in the investigations and faces a powerful hacker, your sentence will be commuted. But it gets sucked into a power game between governments and a cybercrime network. Directed by Michael Mann and written by Morgan Davis Foehl, this thriller of action is interpreted by Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, Tang Wei and Wang Leehom, among others.

SERIES

willow

Disney+, streaming

Debut. The 1988 fantasy adventure film, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, returns in the form of a six-episode series from Jonathan Kasdan. Warwick Davis, who played the original would-be sorcerer, returns to the lead role, this time as the leader of a group of unlikely heroes on a mission to save their world.







DOCUMENTARIES

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes

TVCine Edition, 8:25 pm

Director Sophie Huber goes to the heart of Blue Notes Records, the North American jazz label where Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, John Coltrane or Miles Davis went, and where names like Ambrose Akinmusire or Norah Jones continue to go. Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, house artists, participate in this documentary that gives access to recording sessions and an archive of rare images and conversations.

Portuguese doubles

RTP2, 22:54

Debut. The new documentary series brings “stories of great figures who marked Portugal and the soulmate who inspired them (…), in a rigorous, but relaxed, free and, whenever possible, humorous way”, announces RTP. The relationship between Sá Carneiro and Snu Abecassis stars in the first of 13 weekly episodes.

sefarad

RTP2, 23:21

Debut. Documentary by Nuno Garcia about Sephardic Jews, based on one personality in particular: Gracia Nasi (1510-1569), an enterprising woman who defied the conventions of her time and her condition.