what is it and why does london want to ban it

In December, the UK Parliament will vote on a bill to make pornography deepfake and downblousing illegal. If the measure is approved – which has a high chance of happening – anyone who creates or shares content of this type could be arrested.

Pornography deepfake are explicit images or videos that have been manipulated to look like someone else without their consent.

This is a practice that has become more common with artificial intelligence programs, which manage to place the face of any person on other bodies in such a subtle way that it is difficult to tell if the image is true or false.

Images deepfake don’t just appear in pornography: in 2021, a Russian communications company released a commercial with none other than Bruce Willis – only false. In October, Elon Musk appeared to be starring in a similar marketing campaign.

Already photos of downblousing they are explicit images made without consent through hidden cameras or surreptitious photographs – that is, made in secret, in a clandestine way.

The United Kingdom is at the forefront in criminalizing acts that hurt the honor and image on the internet, especially of women. In 2019, Wales passed a law making it a crime to upskirt voyeurism – images taken from the bottom up to photograph Organs genitals and buttocks of women.

Still, the law left loopholes and, therefore, parliamentarians are including new crimes. The leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, told the British newspaper The Guardian that the online safety bill will be voted on as early as December.

not everyone wants

The proposal had stalled since Boris Johnson’s resignation in July. Now, civil society groups are divided over the project. On the one hand, representatives of child safety and women classify the law as a “relief”.

“We’ve seen that the online threats faced by people, particularly children, are not going away,” said Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of Internet Watch Foundation🇧🇷 “We know that strong and unequivocal action will be needed if the UK is to realize its goal of being the safest place in the world to go online.”

On the other hand, groups are calling for the project to be scrapped. O Open Rights Group claims that the proposal threatens freedom of expression, in addition to being an attack on the encryption of private messages.

At least 70 organizations and experts signed a open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressing concern that the bill could become an attack on online security.

“This will create a culture of everyday censorship that will disproportionately remove content from vulnerable, disadvantaged and minority communities, claiming to protect them. It needs to be completely rethought”, argues the group.

Sunak remains “lukewarm” in the discussion, but has already said that the project will undergo adjustments. He, however, did not detail what they will be.