“What the b…”; Juca Kfouri does not pass a cloth to Duílio and exposes his hesitation in ‘stabbing’ by Vítor Pereira at Corinthians

In the midst of the World Cup in Qatar, the football market in Brazil shocked everyone with the negotiation between coach Vítor Pereira and Flamengo. The Portuguese coach left the helm claiming personal problems and, suddenly, appeared in the news very close to signing with the team from Rio.

The repercussion of the case was the most negative possible among Fiel Torcida and the journalist Juca Kfouri, a titan of the sports chronicle and an assumed Timão fan, did not alleviate Vítor Pereira’s stance: “Vítor Pereira takes on Flamengo with the strain of being a man no words. He said one thing and did another, with the gravity that the lie involved his mother-in-law’s health. Cardboard”, wrote Kfouri in his column in the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

Next, Juca asked questions that point to the seriousness of the attitude taken by the Portuguese coach: “Why didn’t you tell the truth? That he didn’t like São Paulo, that he wasn’t allowed to renew the aging team of Corinthianswho was not satisfied with the so-called brodeiragem between top hats and players?”, he concluded.

Kfouri went further and did not pass the cloth on to Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians who was always very close to Vítor Pereira, even classifying him as a “brother”, something that was not forgotten by the journalist: “And what a fool President Duílio is. Monteiro Alves, from alvinegro. “I want to thank Vítor, who turned from a friend into a brother”, he declared when announcing the Portuguese’s departure. Brother? Only if it’s Cain”, he concluded.