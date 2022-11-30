what will be the lineup of Brazil against Cameroon?

Brazil’s early classification for the round of 16 takes a weight off the third game of the selection in the World Cup, Friday (2), against Cameroon. With that, coach Tite will take the opportunity to rotate the team and give minutes on the field to players who haven’t played yet or have little chance of frequently entering the games.

In training tomorrow (30th), the day before the game, the coach will start designing the starting lineup, initially working on Brazil’s defensive movements. The tendency is to opt for the block of those who started the Cup in reserve, like Militão and Bremer in the center of defense and Daniel Alves in the right side — Alex Telles is obligatorily on the left with the injury of Alex Sandro.

Tite has already used 19 of the 26 called up. Those who haven’t had the pleasure of playing in this World Cup are goalkeepers Ederson and Weverton, right-back Daniel Alves, defender Bremer, midfielders Fabinho and Everton Ribeiro, as well as striker Pedro.

Thinking about the match against Cameroon, the starting point for analysis by the coaching staff is physical. Brazil has already played two games and the break from the third to the round of 16 match is shorter. Normally, the selection has three days of space to prepare. But the end of the first phase for Brazil and the start of the knockout stage will be separated by just two days.

“We understand that the athlete’s health is essential to perform well. We always have this physiological assessment and minute management, even more so in a country where the climate influences. From the middle to the end of the second half, the teams lower the level of intensity, the games become more monotonous. We manage to impose our rhythm and this management of minutes influences the athlete’s direct performance”, analyzed César Sampaio, one of the team’s assistants.

Who enters? Who leaves?

One of the sure changes compared to the game against Switzerland is the arrival of Alex Telles on the left flank, as the starter, Alex Sandro, is injured.

Alisson spent the first two games without making a single save. And it will end the first phase that way if Ederson is the starter.

Another sector that can win a refreshment against Cameroon is the defense. Thiago Silva is 38 years old, is the captain of the team, and, alongside Marquinhos, participated in the first two complete games. Bremer is one of those awaiting a chance to prove himself at the Worlds.

The other defender in the squad is Militão, but the fact that he became the immediate substitute for the injured Danilo could make the coaching staff, finally, choose to use Dani Alves in Qatar.

In the first two matches, only Fred was booked for Brazil. But, as Casemiro is a combative player and was absent due to suspension four years ago in Russia 2018, he can join the rotation, making room for Fabinho – the Liverpool midfielder has not yet played in the Cup.

Bruno Guimarães entered during the victory over Switzerland. The dispute for position with Fred, in the face of the alternative designed by Tite for the absence of Neymar, became more fierce. In this case, there would need to be a decision based more on technical aspects than physical aspects, as both did not even play the full 90 minutes, adding the two matches.

Later on, in Neymar’s original position, Rodrygo was more successful than Paquetá, who also had flu symptoms. In this context, Éverton Ribeiro is another element that can gain space. From what looks like, Tite will hardly put him in another game other than Cameroon right away.

Finally, in attack, Tite has been using his wingers a lot. All those called up have already entered the field. The offensive sector still has Pedro waiting for a chance in Qatar. In theory, even if he decides to spare Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus is Tite’s immediate choice and not the Flamengo striker.

On the ends, Raphinha and Vini Jr started both games. But Martinelli and Antony were triggered and could also gain minutes in the first phase’s nightcap.