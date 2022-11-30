WhatsApp impresses users with this change to take photos and videos

O Whatsapp It is currently the most used messaging application in the country. With more than two billion users, the messenger constantly seeks to provide the best experiences for these people. With this, several updates are made and with them, new functions are made available.

This time, new tools are being tested and, according to the company responsible for the Whatsappthe Meta, the features promise to bring big changes to the app’s users.

New changes in WhatsApp

First, it is important to highlight that the new version is in the testing phase and, after this process, it will be officially made available to all users.

According to Meta, the new changes will be made to the app’s photos and videos feature. With the new tool, users will no longer need to hold the button to record videos through the app. In addition, they will be able to switch between “photo” and “video” modes more quickly. For this, the Whatsapp Changed camera format with new icons to take better quality photos and videos.

Meta did not say, so far, when the new feature will be released. However, the forecast is that the function will be released in 2023.

WhatsApp will increase the number of users in groups

In order to provide users with a better experience, the Whatsapp frequently undergoes a series of innovations. After updates, new features are usually released in the messenger and, according to information, the next tool is much awaited by group participants.

Recently, the Whatsapp informed that it will increase the number of participants in the groups. It is worth remembering that this capacity has already been increased twice. However, in order to allow the interaction of more people, an update will be made.

Groups with more than a thousand participants

This year, the WhatsApp development laboratory carried out some tests to increase the number of participants in the groups, which reached 512 members.

However, the tests showed that the messenger is capable of holding even more people in the groups, totaling 1,024 users.

The WABetaInfo portal, a site specialized in information on the Whatsappreported that the company responsible for the messenger has accelerated the launch of the new feature, also bearing in mind that many companies use this feature to increase their efficiency in communication.

Devices using the beta version of the application will receive the updated platform and, for others, access will be made available gradually.