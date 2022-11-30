where to watch, schedule and lineups

The game Poland x Argentina, valid for the 3rd round of Group C of the World Cup in Qatar, takes place this Wednesday (30) from 4 pm (Brasília time).

The match, which will be held at Estádio 974, will be broadcast by Globo (open TV), SporTV (closed TV), Cazé TV (YouTube and Twitch) and Globoplay (streaming). It is also possible to follow the match in real time through the UOL Scoreboard.

The duel is a direct clash for a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup. While Poland has four points, Argentina are in the sequence with three, tied with Saudi Arabia.

The Poles drew with Mexico and beat the Saudis in the previous two rounds of Group C. The Europeans manage to qualify for the knockout stage even with a draw.

On the other hand, the Argentines lost to Saudi Arabia and triumphed over the Mexicans. To get the vacancy, Argentina it can be tied with Poland — as long as Arabia and Mexico are also tied — or win. However, in case of defeat, the brothers would have no chance of ranking.

What do you need to know?

Poland have not conceded goals in their last three World Cup games, including the two in 2022, despite conceding 27 goals (9 correct) in this edition. Poland have never gone four games in a row without being leaked in the competition — via Opta

Argentina have lost their last two FIFA World Cup games against European teams, against Croatia (0-3) and France (3-4) in 2018. They have never lost three consecutive World Cup games against Europeans — via Opta

Poland vs Argentina – 3rd round of Cup Group C

Date and time: November 30th, at 4pm (Brasília time)

Place: Stadium 974 in Qatar

Streaming: Globo (open TV), SporTV (closed TV), Cazé TV (YouTube and Twitch) and Globoplay (streaming)

Probable lineups:

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Kiwior, Glik, Bereszynski; Bielik, Milik, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Frankowski; Lewandowski.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Otamendi, Acuña; Guido Rodriguez, Mac Allister, De Paul, Di María; Messi and Lautaro Martinez.