Who is Bremer, defender of the Brazilian national team in the 2022 World Cup?

Defender of the Brazilian national team passed through São Paulo and Atlético-MG before leaving for Italy

Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento, or just Bremer, is a name quoted to be in the starting line-up for Brazil in the last match of the group stage of the World Cup, against Cameroon. With few caps on his resume, the Brazilian defender caught Tite’s attention, although he played little time in Brazilian football.

At the age of 25, Bremer received his first – and only – call-up to the Brazil squad ahead of the World Cup. He played only 45 minutes in the friendly against Ghana, on September 23, and received the final call for the World Cup, leaving behind names like Gabriel Magalhães, Felipe, Ibañez, Léo Ortiz and several others.

The player, born in Itapitanga, in the interior of Bahia, started playing for Desportivo Brasil. In 2016, he was loaned to São Paulo and stayed at the club for less than a year. Tricolor did not accept to pay R$ 400 thousand to count on the services of the young defender.

He was traded to Atlético Mineiro and joined the club for free. About a year and a half later, he was hired by Torino, from Italy, in a negotiation of R$ 26 million (at the quotation at the time), which earned R$ 15.6 million to Galo, who had 60% of the rights to the athlete.

At Torino, the defender stood out playing in the Italian Serie A. Bremer participated in 110 games and even scored 13 goals, giving five assists. His good form displayed in four seasons in the Turin team caught the attention of the city’s great rival: Juventus.

Before the start of the 2022/23 season, Bremer was presented as a new player for Juve and has already been an important part of the team. Before the World Cup break, Bremer had played 13 games for the Old Lady and scored one goal.

The Brazilian defender lives the expectation of making his second game with the yellow shirt and may have that privilege soon in a World Cup. The last commitment of the already classified Brazil in this group stage is against Cameroon, on Friday (2/12), at 4 pm (Brasília time).