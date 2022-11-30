Who is Gabriel Martinelli, striker for the Brazilian national team in the 2022 World Cup?

Arsenal striker Martinelli was one of those chosen by coach Tite to play in the World Cup with Brazil

Surprised in Brazil’s call-up to the 2022 World Cup, Gabriel Martinelli, 21, already stars in major appearances playing in the elite of European football, with Arsenal, from England. Formed in the base categories of Ituano, the striker was not one of the favorites to make the list of those related to the World Cup, but surpassed names like Roberto Firmino and Gabigol.

Who is Gabriel Martinelli?

Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva is a 21-year-old player who was born in Guarulhos, São Paulo. He currently defends Arsenal in England, playing on the left wing of Mikel Arteta’s team. Summoned for the Cup, he is one of the youngest players in the squad.

When he was younger, he played for the Corinthians futsal team, scoring 73 goals in 139 games, before switching to field football four years later. Martinelli, then, moved to Itu, just starting his career in the base categories of Ituano.

In the interior team, the striker was the top scorer in the 2019 São Paulo Junior Football Cup, with six goals, moving up to the professional team to play in the Paulista Championship of the same year. In the competition, Martinelli was also one of the top scorers, with six goals.

Getty Images

Despite his young age, the striker has already begun to arouse the interest of major European teams, as happened with Arsenal, who signed him at just 18 years old. Unlike other players, Martinelli, in fact, only gained notoriety in the English team and did not need to be loaned out to gain experience in European football.

Today, he is one of the main players in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta, coach of Arsenal. For the team, Martinelli scored 23 goals and 15 assists in 103 matches, winning the FA Super Cup and the English League Cup. The Brazilian has a contract until June 2024.

In 2021, the striker was part of the Brazilian team’s Olympic champion cast in Tokyo. Despite not being in the starting line-up, he caught the attention of coach Tite in Brazil’s main team, earning a spot in the squad called up for the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in Qatar.