Will you retire? After elimination in the Cup, Bale answers if he will continue playing for Wales

Bale has not confirmed his retirement for Wales and has indicated that he intends to continue defending the national team

after the hard 3-0 loss to Englandthis Tuesday (29), which resulted in the elimination of Wales in the group stage of world Cupthe attacker Gareth Bale was asked if he will continue defending the selection.

At the age of 33, he appeared to be at a physical level far from his peak. So much so that, in the duel against the English, he was replaced at halftime.

In an interview after the match, however, he did not say that he would end his spell in the Welsh team.

“I will continue as long as they want me here”, he stressed, in an interview with BBC🇧🇷

“It’s a difficult time right now, but obviously we’re going to move on. The Euro Cup qualifiers (2024) start in March”, he recalled.

“We will now be a few months without games for the selection, which is annoying. We wanted to stay longer in the World Cup, but we will be back in March”, he added.

In the mixed zone of the stadium, full-back Connor Roberts also declined to answer whether Bale indicated in the locker room that he will leave the national team.

“That you have to ask him and only Gareth can answer,” he pointed out.

Coach Robert Page, on the other hand, showed optimism: “I don’t think it was the last time we saw Bale wear that shirt”, he pointed out, in his press conference.

Wales finished bottom of group B, with only 1 point conquered, and said goodbye to the World Cup still in the 1st phase.

The 2022 edition marked the team’s return to the Cups after 64 years.